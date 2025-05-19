Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck were photographed while grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday. As it is, the star of the TV series "Alias", whose height is 162 cm, looked shorter than her 19-year-old daughter (height - 172 cm), - reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Violet didn't have any particularly fancy heels on - just a pair of massive sneakers.

They could be considered sisters as they purchased several items at Whole Foods.

Violet Affleck, like a true Yale student, decided not to wear her usual mask while walking through the parking lot with a single bag in her hand.

Jennifer was dressed in leopard-print leggings, a black sweater and chunky sneakers.

53-year-old Jennifer Garner has a child with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple also have two other children - 13-year-old Samuel and 16-year-old Fin.

