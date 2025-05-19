Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

$41.500.03
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
03:26 PM • 10866 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 78242 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM • 67215 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201823 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 74043 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 67522 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM • 47832 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM • 32750 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

May 19, 05:46 AM • 96679 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35716 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM • 43460 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM • 47949 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 41677 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 53338 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85373 views
Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 12575 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 38792 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 78242 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201823 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96679 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 17237 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 17863 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85836 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 115820 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 202117 views
The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Jennifer Garner and her 19-year-old daughter Violet Affleck were spotted in Los Angeles. The star mother looked shorter than her daughter during their grocery shopping trip.

Violet Affleck towered over her mother, enjoying socializing during the holidays

Jennifer Garner and Violet Affleck were photographed while grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Sunday. As it is, the star of the TV series "Alias", whose height is 162 cm, looked shorter than her 19-year-old daughter (height - 172 cm), - reports UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

Violet didn't have any particularly fancy heels on - just a pair of massive sneakers.

They could be considered sisters as they purchased several items at Whole Foods.

Violet Affleck, like a true Yale student, decided not to wear her usual mask while walking through the parking lot with a single bag in her hand.

Jennifer was dressed in leopard-print leggings, a black sweater and chunky sneakers.

Reference

53-year-old Jennifer Garner has a child with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple also have two other children - 13-year-old Samuel and 16-year-old Fin.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner spotted in an embrace at their son's birthday05.03.25, 11:29 • 140482 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
