People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 10810 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 77923 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 67063 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201384 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 73907 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 67452 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 47794 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 32743 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96542 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35715 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Bianca Censori angered residents of Mallorca by baring her breasts during a shopping trip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3634 views

Bianca Censori sparked outrage among local residents of Mallorca by appearing at a market in a transparent bra. Her revealing appearance was criticized for disrespecting local traditions.

Bianca Censori angered residents of Mallorca by baring her breasts during a shopping trip

Bianca Censori angered locals in Mallorca, Spain, once again exposing her breasts in a transparent bra while shopping with her husband Kanye West. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The 30-year-old woman wandered from counter to counter in a completely transparent black bra in a large net, fully exposing her breasts while visiting open market stalls in Mallorca.

Locals were "shocked" as the couple walked past the market with aggressive facial expressions and in very revealing outfits.

People were just shocked. They could be heard asking, "Are those her real nipples or are they glued on?" as they passed the couple. Kanye stood a little to the side, allowing her to inspect the goods at the market 

– said one of the eyewitnesses.

Kanye West calls the Grammys a boring event after the scandal with his naked wife04.02.25, 09:57 • 130015 views

Despite the negative reaction of the Catholic community, since 2020, women in some areas of Spain have been allowed to go topless in accordance with the Catalan law on equality.

Spanish officials have introduced rules allowing women to sunbathe topless in public without fear of arrest. Authorities may even be fined if they prohibit women from going topless.

“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup25.02.25, 12:08 • 129182 views

However, Bianca's frank image exceeded all limits of what is permissible and was deemed "unacceptable", and many criticized her image.

Why hasn't this woman been arrested for indecent behavior yet!?

 — one man asked.

We literally saw it all, even without wanting to. This is such an open manifestation of disrespect for the country and its citizens, their views

- commented another.

How do they get away with such nudity? If any other woman, not a celebrity, tried it, she would be arrested.

 — commented another local resident.

Let us remind you

Bianca Censori caused outrage around the world, appearing completely naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday with her husband Kanye West, who was completely wrapped in clothing.

The 30-year-old designer, who previously shocked with her outspoken antics, bared all in a sheer flesh-colored mesh dress worn without underwear.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCultureNews of the World
Kanye West
Spain
