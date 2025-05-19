Bianca Censori angered residents of Mallorca by baring her breasts during a shopping trip

Bianca Censori angered locals in Mallorca, Spain, once again exposing her breasts in a transparent bra while shopping with her husband Kanye West. This was reported by UNN with reference to Daily Mail.

Details

The 30-year-old woman wandered from counter to counter in a completely transparent black bra in a large net, fully exposing her breasts while visiting open market stalls in Mallorca.

Locals were "shocked" as the couple walked past the market with aggressive facial expressions and in very revealing outfits.

People were just shocked. They could be heard asking, "Are those her real nipples or are they glued on?" as they passed the couple. Kanye stood a little to the side, allowing her to inspect the goods at the market – said one of the eyewitnesses.

Despite the negative reaction of the Catholic community, since 2020, women in some areas of Spain have been allowed to go topless in accordance with the Catalan law on equality.

Spanish officials have introduced rules allowing women to sunbathe topless in public without fear of arrest. Authorities may even be fined if they prohibit women from going topless.

However, Bianca's frank image exceeded all limits of what is permissible and was deemed "unacceptable", and many criticized her image.

Why hasn't this woman been arrested for indecent behavior yet!? — one man asked.

We literally saw it all, even without wanting to. This is such an open manifestation of disrespect for the country and its citizens, their views - commented another.

How do they get away with such nudity? If any other woman, not a celebrity, tried it, she would be arrested. — commented another local resident.

Bianca Censori caused outrage around the world, appearing completely naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday with her husband Kanye West, who was completely wrapped in clothing.

The 30-year-old designer, who previously shocked with her outspoken antics, bared all in a sheer flesh-colored mesh dress worn without underwear.