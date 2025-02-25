“Not ready to give up": Kanye West and Bianca Censorio repair relationship after high-profile breakup

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censor have decided to resume their relationship after a recent breakup following the Grammys. This was reported by Page Six, according to UNN.

Details

According to Page Six, the couple “talked a lot last week” and concluded that they were not ready to call it quits. This comes just a week after the couple announced their separation, and just weeks after Censored attracted attention at the Grammys by posing in a completely sheer dress.

The information about the couple's reconciliation came after West and Censorie reappeared together at several events in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, the model was spotted wearing a long black raincoat when she and the rapper attended the premiere of his new feature film. To promote the film, West shared a photo of his naked wife on Instagram.

The poster for the film depicts Censorie lying on the floor with no clothes on, her blond hair falling over her shoulders and upper back.

I'm so proud of my wife for starring in her first feature film, directed by Vanessa Beecroft and produced by me in Japan - says in post and.

The couple also attended a live performance on Sunday, during which Censori appeared on stage in front of the audience. She was dressed in an outdated nurse's costume, standing over an empty hospital bed.

Recall

Kanye West commented on the incident at the Grammys 2025, where his wife appeared in a transparent dress without underwear. The rapper called the ceremony “boring” and Bianca's outfit “art”.