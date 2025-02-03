“Still have more to give": Bill Gates reveals how many billions he has given over

Billionaire Bill Gates said he has donated more than $100 billion through his charitable foundation. The Microsoft founder plans to give away most of his fortune, but leave something for his children, he said in an interview with the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Bill Gates has revealed new figures on how much his charitable foundation has spent on disease prevention and poverty reduction.

I've given over 100 billion. But I still have more to give - Gates said.

This is roughly equivalent to the size of the Bulgarian economy, but to put it in context, it is also roughly the same as Tesla's annual sales (Tesla owner Elon Musk is now the richest man on the planet, and Gates has held that title for many years), the publication writes.

The Microsoft co-founder and fellow philanthropist Warren Buffett pool their billions through the Gates Foundation, which he originally created with his now ex-wife Melinda.

Gates says that philanthropy was instilled in him from the beginning. His mother constantly told him that "with wealth comes the responsibility to give it away.

It was planned to make the $100 billion figure public in May, on the 25th anniversary of the Foundation. But Gates revealed it exclusively to the BBC.

Gates said that he likes to give away his money (and about $60 billion of his fortune has already been donated to the Foundation).

When it comes to his daily life, he doesn't really notice the difference: "I haven't made any personal sacrifices. I didn't order fewer hamburgers or movies." Of course, he can still afford his private jet and his various huge houses, the paper notes.

He plans to give away "the vast majority" of his fortune, but indicated that he has talked "a lot" with his three children about what amount might be the right amount to leave them.

Gates answered the question of whether they would be poor after he's gone. "They will not," he replies with a quick smile, adding "in absolute, they'll do well, in percentage terms it's not a gigantic number".

Ilon Musk became the first person in history with a fortune of $400 billion