Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17067 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107947 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169373 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106699 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343224 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173576 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144867 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160316 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day

The five richest people in the world who attended Trump's inauguration lost $210 billion due to the stock market crash. The biggest loss was suffered by Elon Musk - $145 billion due to the collapse of Tesla's shares.

Billionaires who attended Trump's inauguration have lost $210 billion since that day

As of January 20, billionaires who attended Donald Trump's inauguration, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, have become wealthier due to the booming stock markets. However, seven weeks later, these billionaires lost $210 billion, and the S&P 500 index dropped nearly 7% since Trump took office. This was reported by UNN citing Bloomberg.

Details

It is noted that when Donald Trump took the oath on January 20, he was surrounded by some of the richest people in the world, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Their profits had increased even more by inauguration day due to the stock markets.

Seven weeks later, the story changed. The start of Trump's second term brought shocking changes for many billionaires who sat behind Trump in the Capitol Rotunda: five of them lost a total of $210 billion, according to the billionaire index

- the publication states.

According to Bloomberg, the period between Trump's election and his inauguration was a boon for the world's wealthiest people, as the S&P 500 index reached several historical highs. Investors flocked to the stock and cryptocurrency markets, expecting Trump's policies to be beneficial for business.

Thus, Musk's Tesla Inc. rose by 98% in the weeks following the election, reaching a record high. LVMH's Arnault added 7% in the week leading up to inauguration day, making the French magnate $12 billion richer. Even Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms Inc., which banned Trump from using the social network in 2021, rose by 9% before the start of his new term and another 20% in the first four weeks of his presidency.

But expectations were not met.

The companies of the inauguration guests found themselves among the biggest losers, dropping a total of $1.43 trillion in market value since January 17, the last trading day before the inauguration.

Elon Musk (minus $145 billion)

The net worth of the 53-year-old Tesla CEO peaked at $486 billion on December 17, marking the largest fortune ever recorded in the Bloomberg billionaire index. Most of his wealth was derived from Tesla, whose shares nearly doubled after the election. Since then, the electric vehicle manufacturer has given up all those gains, reducing Musk's net worth by $157 billion. Consumers in Europe were disappointed by Musk's support for far-right politicians, and Tesla sales in Germany fell by more than 70% in the first two months of the year.

Potential customers in Europe were disappointed by Musk's support for right-wing politicians, and Tesla sales in Germany fell by more than 70% in the first two months of the year

- writes Bloomberg.

Chinese shipments also fell by 49% last month to unprecedented levels since July 2022.

Jeff Bezos (minus $31 billion)

Amazon donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund in December, and Bezos dined with the president last month, on the same day Bezos announced that his newspaper would prioritize personal freedoms and the free market in its opinion. Amazon's shares have fallen by 15% since January 17.

Sergey Brin (minus $23 billion)

The 51-year-old Brin, who co-founded the company then known as Google with Larry Page and still holds 6% of the shares, joined a protest against the Trump administration's immigration policy at San Francisco airport in 2017. After Trump's re-election in November, Brin dined with him at Mar-a-Lago the following month. Alphabet Inc.'s shares fell by more than 7% in early February after the company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Mark Zuckerberg (minus $8 billion)

Meta was a standout winner among the Magnificent Seven tech stocks at the beginning of this year. Even as the group of companies that accounted for most of the S&P 500's gains in recent years remained flat, Meta rose by 19% from mid-January to mid-February. However, since then, the shares have lost all those gains. The Magnificent Seven index has fallen by 21% from its mid-December peak.

Bernard Arnault (minus $5 billion)

The 76-year-old Arnault, whose family owns the luxury conglomerate behind brands like Louis Vuitton and Bulgari, has been a friend of Trump for decades. After a decline for most of 2024, LVMH surged more than 20% from the election to the end of January. Since then, it has lost much of those gains. Morningstar analysts stated last month that a 10-20% tariff on European luxury goods could reduce sales, which are already struggling.

Reminder

American indices Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq fell by 1.48-2.64% due to Trump's new tariffs. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
Mark Zuckerberg
Jeff Bezos
Tesla, Inc.
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
