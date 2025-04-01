An additional train has been launched in Ukraine on the Kyiv-Truskavets route
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrzaliznytsia has launched an additional train No. 159/160 from Kyiv to Truskavets on April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025. Tickets are already available online and at ticket offices.
Spring is the perfect time to regain strength, and we have made sure that getting to the resort is even more convenient! Train No. 159/160 Kyiv – Truskavets will run on several additional dates: April 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 2025
Schedule:
- Kyiv 10:16 - Truskavets 19:37;
- Truskavets 09:03 - Kyiv 19:11.
Stops in Lviv and Drohobych.
The railway carrier noted that tickets are already on sale in the application, on the website and at the ticket offices of the stations.
Addition
Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, said that recovery of Ukrzaliznytsia's IT services may take from 4 to 6 weeks or even months. According to him, the biggest difficulties may arise with the establishment of the procurement system, which also stored technical descriptions of all the company's positions.
Earlier, on March 27, online train tickets sales were resumed after a massive cyberattack. However, since then, users have complained about failures with online services.