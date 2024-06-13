Rain only in part of Ukraine and up to 32°: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon in the southwestern part of Ukraine, while the rest of the country will be dry, with temperatures ranging from 11-32°C depending on the region, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.



Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 13, there will be short-term rains at night in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia and the northeastern part of the country, and thunderstorms in the southwestern part of the country during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the country.

Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s in the western regions with a shift to southeast.

Temperatures will be 11-16° at night, 18-23° during the day in the western, northern and Vinnytsia regions, 24-29° in the rest of the country; 17-22° at night and 27-32° during the day in the southeastern part. In the highlands of the Carpathians at night 7-12°, during the day 12-17°.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 11-16°, during the day 18-23°.