Weather forecasters: it will get warmer in Ukraine by the end of the week

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104214 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113434 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 156044 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159418 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256614 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175310 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166271 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148460 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229513 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 38075 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 44157 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50775 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 48677 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 37267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256614 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229513 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240860 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227404 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104214 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76780 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82736 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114234 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115067 views
Weather forecasters: it will get warmer in Ukraine by the end of the week

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21201 views

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the temperature in Ukraine is expected to rise to 16 degrees Celsius in some regions on Saturday.

Ukraine will warm up by the end of the week, and on Saturday it is expected to reach 16 degrees above zero in some places, while precipitation will subside. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to the weather forecast, tomorrow, February 22, in the eastern regions and in the Carpathians, there will be light sleet, the temperature at night will be 1-6° below zero, during the day around 0°; in the rest of the country, there will be light rain, with sleet at night, only in the southern regions without precipitation; the temperature at night will be 3° C to 2° C, during the day 3-8° C. In Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, up to plus 11°; at night and in the morning in the southwest of the country, there will be fog in some places, and in the northeast - in some places ice.

Over the next two days, February 23 and 24, there will be no precipitation, only in the Carpathian region there will be light rain, in the highlands with sleet; temperatures at night will be 0-6° C, during the day 7-12°, in the southwest up to 16°, in the eastern regions 0-5° C at night, during the day 3-8° C.

Southwest wind with a shift to southeast, 7-12 m/s.

Warm as in April: a new temperature record is set in Kyiv14.02.24, 12:23 • 62706 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
prykarpattiaCarpathian region
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
sumySums

Contact us about advertising