Weather forecasters: it will get warmer in Ukraine by the end of the week

Ukraine will warm up by the end of the week, and on Saturday it is expected to reach 16 degrees above zero in some places, while precipitation will subside. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to the weather forecast, tomorrow, February 22, in the eastern regions and in the Carpathians, there will be light sleet, the temperature at night will be 1-6° below zero, during the day around 0°; in the rest of the country, there will be light rain, with sleet at night, only in the southern regions without precipitation; the temperature at night will be 3° C to 2° C, during the day 3-8° C. In Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, up to plus 11°; at night and in the morning in the southwest of the country, there will be fog in some places, and in the northeast - in some places ice.

Over the next two days, February 23 and 24, there will be no precipitation, only in the Carpathian region there will be light rain, in the highlands with sleet; temperatures at night will be 0-6° C, during the day 7-12°, in the southwest up to 16°, in the eastern regions 0-5° C at night, during the day 3-8° C.

Southwest wind with a shift to southeast, 7-12 m/s.

