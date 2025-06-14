The US and other countries helped intercept Iranian missiles - CNN

On the evening of June 13, the United States assisted Israel in intercepting Iranian missiles. This was reported by CNN with reference to Israeli sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that other countries in the region also joined in supporting air defense, similarly to the large-scale Iranian attack in April, when 99% of the launched projectiles were successfully neutralized.

The United States helped Israel intercept Iranian missiles on Friday evening - the publication quotes a source.

Addition

In April 2024, Iran launched over 300 projectiles, including about 170 drones and over 120 ballistic missiles, towards Israel, but according to the Israeli military, "99%" of them were intercepted by Israeli air defense systems and its "partners."

Context

On the night of Friday, June 13, Western media reported that the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Iran launched "hundreds of different ballistic missiles" towards Israel, which Tehran called the beginning of its "devastating response" to Israeli attacks on Friday morning.

