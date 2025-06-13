$41.490.02
Iran crossed "red lines" by attacking civilians - Israeli Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The Israeli Defense Minister stated that Iran has crossed "red lines" by shelling civilians. According to him, Tehran will pay a very high price for attacks on military centers and airbases.

Iran crossed "red lines" by attacking civilians - Israeli Defense Minister

Tehran will "pay a very high price" for its attack. This was stated by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, reports CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Iran "crossed red lines" by firing rockets at civilian populated areas, and promised that it would pay "a very high price" for its actions.

Addition

Iran carried out attacks on "dozens of targets, military centers and airbases" belonging to Israel. Seven people suffered "minor to moderate" injuries after an Iranian strike on the border of Tel Aviv and the city of Ramat Gan in Israel, said Eli Bin, head of Magen David Adom, the Israeli emergency service.

Recall

According to new estimates by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Iran has now launched about 150 ballistic missiles at Israel during two shellings. The IDF Home Front Command states that civilians can leave bomb shelters after the shelling with Iranian ballistic missiles, but must remain close to them until further notice.

Israel has officially confirmed a strike on a nuclear facility in Iran13.06.25, 14:06 • 3278 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
