Israel has officially confirmed a strike on a nuclear facility in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

The Israeli military reported an airstrike on an Iranian uranium enrichment center in the Natanz area. As a result of the operation, the underground sector of the complex was damaged.

Israel has officially confirmed a strike on a nuclear facility in Iran

Israeli military officials have officially announced an airstrike on a strategic nuclear facility in the area of the Iranian city of Natanz.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces.

Details 

According to the published data, at night, Israeli Air Force combat aircraft, using intelligence data, launched a targeted strike on the largest uranium enrichment center in Iran, which is located in the Natanz area.

This is a facility that has long served as the basis for Iran's nuclear program and has the infrastructure to enrich uranium to the level required to create nuclear weapons.

- noted in the Israel Defense Forces. 

As a result of the operation, the underground sector of the complex was damaged.

 

According to the military, it is there that the multi-tiered infrastructure with centrifuges, power supply systems and other technical equipment is located.

In addition to the strike on the main enrichment hall, important elements of the infrastructure that ensured the stable operation of the facility were also disabled.

- added the Israeli army.

The military emphasizes that close coordination between the Intelligence Directorate and the Israeli Air Force has made it possible to achieve significant tactical success.

Reference

The nuclear facility in Natanz is one of the key elements of Iran's nuclear program. It is at this facility, according to international experts, that uranium is enriched to levels that cause concern in the IAEA and the international community.

Let us remind you

As UNN reported, on the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. 

In Iran, following Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge has been raised - media13.06.25, 10:59 • 3344 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
Israel Defense Forces
Iran
