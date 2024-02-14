Warm as in April: a new temperature record is set in Kyiv

Yesterday, February 13, the air temperature in Kyiv was the highest on record. This was reported by the Central Geophysical Laboratory, UNN reports.

Details

On February 13, the average daily air temperature in the capital was the highest on record for that day and amounted to 6.5°C - the observatory summarized.

It is noted that these figures exceed the previous record of 1995 by 0.3°C, and the climatic norm by 9.4°C. In addition, this temperature corresponds to spring indicators.

According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to April 2 - summarized at the Central Geophysical Laboratory.

Recall

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record - and by a huge margin.

The average annual global temperature was almost 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels

Extreme temperature records in 2024 may exceed the level of the previous year: why the El Niño phenomenon