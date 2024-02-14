Warm as in April: a new temperature record is set in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Yesterday, February 13, Kyiv recorded the highest air temperature for this date, exceeding the previous record by 0.3°C.
Details
On February 13, the average daily air temperature in the capital was the highest on record for that day and amounted to 6.5°C
It is noted that these figures exceed the previous record of 1995 by 0.3°C, and the climatic norm by 9.4°C. In addition, this temperature corresponds to spring indicators.
According to long-term indicators, this air temperature corresponds to April 2
Recall
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record - and by a huge margin.
The average annual global temperature was almost 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels
