In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Beating of people by "pseudo-skinheads" in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32174 views

Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region have opened a criminal investigation into a video showing unidentified individuals beating and using gas canisters against bystanders.

Beating of people by "pseudo-skinheads" in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch proceedings

Police in Prykarpattia have opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism against young men who are beating people in Ivano-Frankivsk for no reason. This was reported by the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

Details

"While monitoring social media, the police found videos in which unknown persons commit unlawful acts against residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, including the elderly. In the video, the perpetrators inflicted bodily harm on bystanders and used gas canisters. No one asked for help from law enforcement, and no complaints were received by the police," the statement said.

It is noted that the police of Prykarpattia opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are checking the information posted online about the beating of ordinary people, identifying the victims and all those involved in the hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.

Context

Local publics reported that a "gang" of "pseudo-skinheads" had appeared in Frankivsk, beating people for no reason. They record all this on video and publish it on their closed channels.

They are reported to be mostly "working" in the BAM (a district in Ivano-Frankivsk - ed.

Recall

In Kyiv, a drunken man shot from the balcony of a high-rise building. A traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings were found in his home.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Carpathian region
Ivano-Frankivsk
Kyiv
