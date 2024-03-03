Beating of people by "pseudo-skinheads" in Ivano-Frankivsk: police launch proceedings

Police in Prykarpattia have opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism against young men who are beating people in Ivano-Frankivsk for no reason. This was reported by the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports.

Details

"While monitoring social media, the police found videos in which unknown persons commit unlawful acts against residents of Ivano-Frankivsk, including the elderly. In the video, the perpetrators inflicted bodily harm on bystanders and used gas canisters. No one asked for help from law enforcement, and no complaints were received by the police," the statement said.

It is noted that the police of Prykarpattia opened criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are checking the information posted online about the beating of ordinary people, identifying the victims and all those involved in the hooliganism. The investigation is ongoing.

Context

Local publics reported that a "gang" of "pseudo-skinheads" had appeared in Frankivsk, beating people for no reason. They record all this on video and publish it on their closed channels.

They are reported to be mostly "working" in the BAM (a district in Ivano-Frankivsk - ed.

Recall

In Kyiv, a drunken man shot from the balcony of a high-rise building. A traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings were found in his home.