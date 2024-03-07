Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to the beating of passers-by in Frankivsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15643 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 49267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39535 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 204203 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185118 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174816 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249078 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154889 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371582 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12018 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 49267 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 204203 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 166501 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 185118 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10271 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19456 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20104 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33081 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40942 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to the beating of passers-by in Frankivsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24863 views

Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to reports of passers-by being beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk.

Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to the beating of passers-by in Frankivsk

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the leadership of the National Police to appoint an internal investigation into the improper response of the police to the statements and reports of residents of Ivano-Frankivsk about being beaten by unknown persons. Lubinets reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, on March 3, videos were circulated in the media and on social media showing young men on the streets of Ivano-Frankivsk attacking random passers-by, including the elderly, with merciless punches and kicks and using gas canisters. The young men filmed their actions and abuse on cell phones, and posted the videos on social networks and messengers, as they later reported, "for hype.

The police launched a pre-trial investigation into the hooliganism. At the same time, social media posts to the videos contained comments and videos in which users reported that victims of the attacks had reported to the police before March 3 that they had been beaten by unknown persons, but that these reports were allegedly not properly addressed.

"I appealed to the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine with a demand to appoint an internal investigation into the information about the inadequate response of the police to the statements and reports of Ivano-Frankivsk residents about the beating of them by unknown persons submitted by March 3," Lubinets said.

He emphasized that all crimes committed must be investigated and given a proper legal assessment, and the perpetrators must be held fairly accountable.

Recall

Police in Prykarpattia opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism against young men who have been beating people for no reason in Ivano-Frankivsk. The attackers were detained

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Carpathian region
Ivano-Frankivsk
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90