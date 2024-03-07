Lubinets demands an internal investigation into the police's inadequate response to the beating of passers-by in Frankivsk

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, has appealed to the leadership of the National Police to appoint an internal investigation into the improper response of the police to the statements and reports of residents of Ivano-Frankivsk about being beaten by unknown persons. Lubinets reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, on March 3, videos were circulated in the media and on social media showing young men on the streets of Ivano-Frankivsk attacking random passers-by, including the elderly, with merciless punches and kicks and using gas canisters. The young men filmed their actions and abuse on cell phones, and posted the videos on social networks and messengers, as they later reported, "for hype.

The police launched a pre-trial investigation into the hooliganism. At the same time, social media posts to the videos contained comments and videos in which users reported that victims of the attacks had reported to the police before March 3 that they had been beaten by unknown persons, but that these reports were allegedly not properly addressed.

"I appealed to the leadership of the National Police of Ukraine with a demand to appoint an internal investigation into the information about the inadequate response of the police to the statements and reports of Ivano-Frankivsk residents about the beating of them by unknown persons submitted by March 3," Lubinets said.

He emphasized that all crimes committed must be investigated and given a proper legal assessment, and the perpetrators must be held fairly accountable.

Recall

Police in Prykarpattia opened a criminal investigation into hooliganism against young men who have been beating people for no reason in Ivano-Frankivsk. The attackers were detained.