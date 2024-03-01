In Prykarpattia, a lyceum was suspected of bullying a student, and the police took up the case

Police officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police department received an appeal from a resident of the regional center. The woman asks law enforcement officers to protect her son, a 6th grade student at one of the city's lyceums, from abuse and psychological violence committed by other students. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police and juvenile prevention officers of the Prykarpattia police immediately responded to the appeal. This fact is currently being investigated.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and interviewing teachers. It is also planned to interview other participants in the educational process in the presence of legal representatives. The Department of Education and Science of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council has also issued an order to set up a commission to verify this fact.

The Prykarpattia Police reminds that bullying is an offense punishable by administrative liability under Art. 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. In cases of bullying, be sure to contact the police to stop such illegal actions.

The first step to solving a problem is to talk about it. Therefore, children should understand that complaining about bullying is not "tattling" but asking for help, - the statement said.

Recall

At least 614 cases of bullying in schools have been reported in the country over the past 5 years. At the same time, according to UNICEF, 67% of adolescents in Ukraine aged 11 to 17 have experienced bullying.