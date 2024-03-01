In Prykarpattia, a lyceum was suspected of bullying a student, and the police took up the case

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18139 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 59735 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 44813 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 215798 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193451 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249481 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155306 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371680 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17363 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 59735 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 215798 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 174955 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 193451 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12042 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20933 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21457 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39067 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 46805 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Prykarpattia, a lyceum was suspected of bullying a student, and the police took up the case

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55988 views

The Ivano-Frankivsk Police Department received an appeal from a woman regarding ill-treatment and psychological violence against her son, a 6th grade student of one of the city's lyceums

In Prykarpattia, a lyceum was suspected of bullying a student, and the police took up the case

Police officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police department received an appeal from a resident of the regional center. The woman asks law enforcement officers to protect her son, a 6th grade student at one of the city's lyceums, from abuse and psychological violence committed by other students. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the police and juvenile prevention officers of the Prykarpattia police immediately responded to the appeal. This fact is currently being investigated.

Police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident and interviewing teachers. It is also planned to interview other participants in the educational process in the presence of legal representatives. The Department of Education and Science of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council has also issued an order to set up a commission to verify this fact.

The Prykarpattia Police reminds that bullying is an offense punishable by administrative liability under Art. 173-4 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. In cases of bullying, be sure to contact the police to stop such illegal actions.

The first step to solving a problem is to talk about it. Therefore, children should understand that complaining about bullying is not "tattling" but asking for help,

- the statement said.

Recall

At least 614 cases of bullying in schools have been reported in the country over the past 5 years. At the same time, according to UNICEF, 67% of adolescents in Ukraine aged 11 to 17 have experienced bullying.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
UNICEF
Carpathian region
Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk
