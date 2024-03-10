Weather for March 11: partly cloudy in Ukraine, rain in some regions

On March 11, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

At night in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattya, during the day in the western, sometimes Odesa and Vinnytsia regions, rain; in the rest of the territory without precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in the western regions during the day gusts of 15-20 m / s in some places. Temperature in the southwestern part at night 0-5° C, during the day 5-10° C, in Transcarpathia up to 14°; in the rest of the country at night 1-6° C, in the northeast up to 9° C, during the day 3-8° C.

Cloudy weather is also expected in the Kyiv region, without precipitation. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures at night will be 1-6° below zero, during the day 3-8° Celsius; in Kyiv at night 2-4° below zero, during the day 4-6° Celsius.

Europe’s Unusually Mild Winter Is Set to Extend Into March - Bloomberg