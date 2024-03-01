Europe’s Unusually Mild Winter Is Set to Extend Into March - Bloomberg

Mild weather will remain in most of Europe in early March, which will help keep energy prices from rising, although it is a stark reminder of climate change, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to meteorologists interviewed by Bloomberg, in the first two weeks of the month, the region's largest markets, from the UK to France and Germany, will be warmer than usual. However, in the second half, the trend will reverse in some regions.

"Overall, the month should show above-average readings across much of the continent, especially in the central and southern areas," said Paul Pastelok of AccuWeather Inc.

With the exception of a few weeks, the winter in Europe was unseasonably mild, which reduced demand for heating and helped to lower electricity and natural gas prices. This has helped to mitigate the effects of the energy crisis in the region, although demand from industry remains subdued, the publication notes.

While this may be good for consumers' electricity bills, it is another example of rapid climate change contributing to an increase in storms and extreme weather events, the publication notes. January last year was the warmest on record for this month, and experts predict that 2024 will beat the hottest temperatures of last year.

Last month, on February 15, the average temperature in northwestern Europe rose to double digits, exceeding the 30-year average by 8.5°C. On the same day, the temperature in London reached a maximum of 17°C.

Significantly colder weather is likely to be confined to the Scandinavian countries and northern Germany from mid-March, but there is a risk that it could spread further south, according to Amy Hodgson, a meteorologist at Atmocultural G2.

According to the forecaster, wind speeds in southern Europe will remain above normal, although in the north they will be below average.

Germany, France, and the UK have seen record levels of daily wind power generation in recent months, reducing the need for fossil fuels to generate electricity. Record solar energy production in Spain has also contributed to lower energy prices, the publication notes.

The EU is far behind the 2030 climate goal