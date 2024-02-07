A mother and her 6-year-old daughter were beaten in Ivano-Frankivsk region: police initiated criminal proceedings

The day before, on February 6, in Kosmach, Ivano-Frankivsk region, local residents beat two women and a 6-year-old child because one of the women was allegedly a gunner in the military commissariat and would give information about local men to the TCC. The police in Prykarpattia have opened a criminal investigation, UNN reports.

On February 6, 102 received a report of a conflict involving local residents in the village of Kosmach, Kosiv district. About a hundred people arbitrarily blocked a local road and did not allow vehicles to pass. Clashes broke out between the citizens. Law enforcement officers immediately arrived at the scene. , the statement said.

Details

Soon after, law enforcement officers received a report from a local hospital that two women and a minor child had sought medical assistance.

It is noted that the 6-year-old girl was diagnosed with a bruise of the soft tissues of the nose, and her 24-year-old mother was diagnosed with a possible closed head injury.

"The police interviewed the victims. Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police added.

Context

Yesterday in Kosmach, local residents arbitrarily blocked the road and stopped a woman's car traveling with her child. The locals beat the mother and her 6-year-old daughter for allegedly telling the TCC where the local men were. The locals started beating the car, pulling her out of the vehicle and pulling out her hair.

The victim herself said on her Facebook page that she was going to the Nova Poshta in Kosmach with her daughter.

In the center of the village, near the gas station, I was stopped by a crowd of angry women, some of whom were very drunk, holding clubs, bats, and various iron metal things. I opened the window and they immediately began to attack me with words like "who are you, where are you going, why the f*ck did you come to our village?" I explained to them that I was going to the Nova Poshta with my child and that I was a local from the neighboring village, they demanded to see my phone or I would not film them there, I immediately picked up my phone and showed it to one woman, she saw that there was nothing there and said let her go while she was driving. - the woman shared her story.

She added that on the way back along the same road, the locals stopped the car again and began accusing the girl of being a "TCC gunner.

That I had come to their village to turn them in and turn in their husbands, and this was said with screams and threats and swearing at me. And then all hell broke loose, they started hitting the car, (shaking the car, trying to turn it over) they started pulling me out through the window, pulling my hair out and ripping the keys out of the car, they wanted to pull me out of the car by all means, I started shouting that there was a child in the car," I hoped for some humanity, but one woman put a bat through the window and hit the child in the head, while the other woman held me by the hair. - adds the victim.

Later, she says, the locals realized that they needed the wrong car.