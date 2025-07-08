$41.730.01
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
03:46 AM • 209 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 26539 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 51031 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
July 7, 11:23 AM • 81323 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 92770 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 100241 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 177197 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 67319 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 84358 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 138175 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusives
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 07:09 AM
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 177197 views
World Disclosure Day and World Allergy Day: what else is celebrated on July 8 8 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

July 8 marks World Disclosure Day, founded by astrologer Rob Brezsny, and World Allergy Day. The memory of the holy great martyr Procopius is also honored.

World Disclosure Day and World Allergy Day: what else is celebrated on July 8

Today, July 8, marks World Whistleblower Day, as well as World Allergy Day. Christians also commemorate the holy great martyr Procopius, writes UNN.

World Whistleblower Day

The initiator of Whistleblower Day in 2005 was astrologer and author Rob Brezsny. Its purpose was to encourage the public to expose and correct false information that permeates our daily lives. This day is intended to clear the information space and promote truthfulness by exposing myths.

World Allergy Day

The concept of "allergy" first appeared in 1906 thanks to the Austrian physician Pirquet. The WHO reports that allergies are spreading very rapidly. At the beginning of the 21st century, one in ten adult inhabitants of the planet and one in four children suffered from this disease. In 2021, one in three inhabitants of the planet suffers from allergies.

Showers and heat: Natalka Didenko shared the weather forecast for July 807.07.25, 11:44 • 3755 views

World Food Allergy Day

More than 200 food products have been identified as potential allergens. The WHO recently predicted that by 2050, half of the world's population will suffer from one type of allergy or another. One of the main causes of food allergies is intestinal permeability, when the intestinal mucosa changes due to dysbiosis or inflammation. The immune system recognizes these macromolecules and produces antibodies against them. This leads to an allergic reaction to certain food molecules.

Body Art Day

Body art is the art of painting a naked or practically naked human body. The founder and promoter of this holiday is New York artist Andy Golub. Andy first publicly painted people at his non-profit event on the streets of New York in 2007. Models in thongs were invited for this, and by 2011, completely naked models participated.

Commemoration of the Holy Great Martyr Procopius

Saint Procopius suffered martyrdom for Christ during the so-called Diocletianic persecutions, organized by the great, wise, and at the same time cruel emperor Diocletian. Procopius was executed in Caesarea Palaestina, beheaded for refusing to worship pagan idols.

Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat07.07.25, 17:20 • 60250 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
World Health Organization
Tesla
