World Disclosure Day and World Allergy Day: what else is celebrated on July 8 8 July 2025

Today, July 8, marks World Whistleblower Day, as well as World Allergy Day. Christians also commemorate the holy great martyr Procopius, writes UNN.

World Whistleblower Day

The initiator of Whistleblower Day in 2005 was astrologer and author Rob Brezsny. Its purpose was to encourage the public to expose and correct false information that permeates our daily lives. This day is intended to clear the information space and promote truthfulness by exposing myths.

World Allergy Day

The concept of "allergy" first appeared in 1906 thanks to the Austrian physician Pirquet. The WHO reports that allergies are spreading very rapidly. At the beginning of the 21st century, one in ten adult inhabitants of the planet and one in four children suffered from this disease. In 2021, one in three inhabitants of the planet suffers from allergies.

World Food Allergy Day

More than 200 food products have been identified as potential allergens. The WHO recently predicted that by 2050, half of the world's population will suffer from one type of allergy or another. One of the main causes of food allergies is intestinal permeability, when the intestinal mucosa changes due to dysbiosis or inflammation. The immune system recognizes these macromolecules and produces antibodies against them. This leads to an allergic reaction to certain food molecules.

Body Art Day

Body art is the art of painting a naked or practically naked human body. The founder and promoter of this holiday is New York artist Andy Golub. Andy first publicly painted people at his non-profit event on the streets of New York in 2007. Models in thongs were invited for this, and by 2011, completely naked models participated.

Commemoration of the Holy Great Martyr Procopius

Saint Procopius suffered martyrdom for Christ during the so-called Diocletianic persecutions, organized by the great, wise, and at the same time cruel emperor Diocletian. Procopius was executed in Caesarea Palaestina, beheaded for refusing to worship pagan idols.

