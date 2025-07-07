Showers and heat: Natalka Didenko shared the weather forecast for July 8 7 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 8, hot weather will prevail in a number of regions of Ukraine. However, thunderstorms are possible in some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

The air temperature during the day will be +30+33 degrees, if the sun shines brighter - in some places in the south and in the center +34+36 degrees! Dry weather will mostly dominate.

However, cyclone Gabriel, along with atmospheric fronts, will cause thunderstorms in the western regions. Rains with thunderstorms will reach the northern regions, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions in the afternoon or evening. - Didenko reported.

In Kyiv on July 8, it will be hot, +31+33 degrees.

Relief from the heat may come already in the evening on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms.

Given the strong heat, temperature contrasts at altitudes - sometimes rain can turn into a heavy downpour with a squall in a matter of minutes. Be careful - the forecaster warned.

The heat on July 9 will subside in the western regions of Ukraine.

Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine