Showers and heat: Natalka Didenko shared the weather forecast for July 8 7 July 2025

Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 1754 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 6134 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16398 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
03:41 AM • 13943 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 48056 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 122026 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 123055 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 230319 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368360 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378282 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 16418 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 154497 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 368369 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 378296 views
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Crimea
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in California
Shahed-136
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander

Showers and heat: Natalka Didenko shared the weather forecast for July 8 7 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1015 views

On July 8, hot weather up to +36 degrees is expected in Ukraine, but cyclone Gabriel will bring thunderstorms to the west, north, Vinnytsia region, and Cherkasy region. In Kyiv, rain with thunderstorms is also possible in the evening.

Showers and heat: Natalka Didenko shared the weather forecast for July 8

On Tuesday, July 8, hot weather will prevail in a number of regions of Ukraine. However, thunderstorms are possible in some regions. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

The air temperature during the day will be +30+33 degrees, if the sun shines brighter - in some places in the south and in the center +34+36 degrees! Dry weather will mostly dominate.

However, cyclone Gabriel, along with atmospheric fronts, will cause thunderstorms in the western regions. Rains with thunderstorms will reach the northern regions, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions in the afternoon or evening.

- Didenko reported.

In Kyiv on July 8, it will be hot, +31+33 degrees.

Relief from the heat may come already in the evening on Tuesday with rain and thunderstorms.

Given the strong heat, temperature contrasts at altitudes - sometimes rain can turn into a heavy downpour with a squall in a matter of minutes. Be careful

- the forecaster warned.

The heat on July 9 will subside in the western regions of Ukraine.

Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine07.07.25, 06:41 • 13487 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
