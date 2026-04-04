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Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4910 views

Waking up earlier than planned may indicate depression or an anxiety disorder. Normal sleep should last 7-9 hours regardless of a person's age.

Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems

Early rising is often considered a key to productivity and a healthy lifestyle. However, doctors warn: not all early awakenings are equally beneficial. Psychiatrist Yevhen Oliynyk told UNN journalist when it is normal and when it may be a signal of anxiety or depressive disorders.

Early rising can be part of a healthy daily routine if it aligns with a person's biological rhythms. It's not just about what time you wake up, but also when you go to bed, the doctor says.

If it doesn't bother you, if you set your alarm yourself and wake up early – that's great. But if you set your alarm for six or seven, and wake up at five or four, then think about it: it could be an anxiety disorder or depression. Early awakenings without a reason are not normal 

— explains Oliynyk.

The doctor emphasizes that regardless of age, quality sleep should last an average of 7–9 hours. Early awakening should not be forced or accompanied by a feeling of exhaustion, and the ideal option is when the sleep and wake schedule coincides with the body's natural processes.

Sleep affects health: how to improve its quality20.10.24, 03:38 • 19133 views

We should all sleep a normal amount of hours, approximately 7-9. It shouldn't be that you plan to wake up at 7:00, but you wake up at 5:00 and can't fall back asleep. That's not okay. That's not normal for young or older people 

— emphasizes Oliynyk.

According to the doctor, hormones play a key role in awakening. At night, the body produces melatonin, which helps you fall asleep, while in the morning, it produces cortisol, which is responsible for activation.

When it's dark, melatonin is produced and we fall asleep. And in the morning, cortisol is released – a hormone that wakes us up. It increases activity, heart rate, and prepares the body for the day. If we wake up during this period, it is physiologically correct 

— noted Oliynyk.

If a person ignores these biorhythms, it can affect their well-being. For example, late awakenings are often accompanied by fatigue and lack of energy. This is due to the fact that the body has already "missed" the phase of natural awakening.

If cortisol is released at 5:00-6:00, and you wake up at 10:00, then it has already "done its job." Therefore, you will be sleepy, without strength. We simply do not coincide with our biorhythms, and because of this, we feel bad 

— explains Oliynyk.

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The doctor pays special attention to the quality of sleep. Early awakenings can be one of the manifestations of insomnia. In medicine, this is considered one of the three main symptoms of insomnia.

There are three components of insomnia: difficulty falling asleep, nocturnal awakenings, and early awakenings. If a person wakes up earlier than planned and cannot fall asleep, this is also a sleep disorder. This cannot be considered normal sleep quality 

— emphasizes Oliynyk.

Many people also experience irritability in the morning. This can be both a physiological reaction of the body and a sign of psychological exhaustion. This is especially relevant in conditions of chronic stress.

Cortisol is a hormone of activity and stress. Therefore, there may be irritability in the morning. But in people with depression or anxiety disorders, this is classic – they feel worst in the morning, and their condition improves by evening. Chronic stress and nervous system overload also play a role 

— says Oliynyk.

In conclusion, the doctor emphasizes: early rising can be beneficial only if the sleep regimen is observed and there are no alarming symptoms. If awakenings occur earlier without a reason and are accompanied by poor well-being – this is a reason to consult a specialist.

Alla Kiosak

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