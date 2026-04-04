Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian entities that support the enemy's military-industrial complex and facilitate the circumvention of sanctions, relevant decrees were signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Presidential Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees enacting decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the application of sanctions against Russian entities that support the enemy's military-industrial complex, facilitate the circumvention of sanctions, engage in illegal business activities in temporarily occupied territories, and participated in the construction of the Kerch Bridge. The sanctions package against the military-industrial complex included 26 individuals and 31 legal entities. Among them are companies that produce underwater, surface, and aerial unmanned robotic systems and their software. - reported the Presidential Office.

This list, as indicated, also includes companies that produce and service various weapons: electronic warfare equipment, air defense weapon systems, armored vehicles, submarines, ships, auxiliary fleet vessels, port equipment, and their parts.

"In addition, sanctions have been applied against enterprises in the aircraft manufacturing industry - manufacturers and repairers of parts for Mi-8, Mi-17, Mi-171, Mi-172, Mi-14 helicopter families," the statement said.

Another sanctions decision, as noted, concerns 7 individuals and 11 legal entities. "These are companies and their executives who facilitate the circumvention of sanctions. Among them are manufacturers of parts for X-101, X-59M2/M2A, and Iskander-K missiles. This list also includes companies that illegally engage in business in temporarily occupied territories and are involved in the construction of the Crimean Bridge," the Presidential Office reported.

Ukraine, as indicated, will provide partners with all necessary information to synchronize sanctions in international jurisdictions.

"These sanctions strike at the core of the Russian military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers and critical components to networks that ensure sanctions circumvention. We are consistently closing loopholes, including activities in the temporarily occupied territories. The pressure will only intensify – both from our side and together with our partners," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor to the President on Sanctions Policy.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies