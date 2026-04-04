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April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
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April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 83887 views

The Alliance has come a long way from 12 founders to eastward expansion and Finland's accession. Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, NATO is returning to deterring Russia.

April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises

On April 4, 1949, the North Atlantic Treaty was signed, initiating the creation of NATO - a military-political alliance that became the foundation of Western security for decades. Today, the Alliance is once again in a difficult period - amidst the war in Ukraine, global conflicts, and internal contradictions among allies, reports UNN.

How and why NATO was created

NATO emerged after World War II as a response to the threat from the USSR. Its main goal is collective defense. The key principle of the Alliance is enshrined in Article 5 of the treaty: an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

NATO initially included 12 states, including the USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy, and a number of European countries. The Alliance became the military and political shield of the West during the Cold War.

Expansion: how NATO changed Europe

After the end of the Cold War, NATO began to actively expand, including countries in Central and Eastern Europe. In 1999, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary joined the Alliance. In 2004, the largest expansion took place - the Baltic states became members, as well as Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

Subsequently, Albania and Croatia joined NATO in 2009, Montenegro in 2017, and North Macedonia in 2020. The latest step was Finland's accession in 2023 - a decision directly related to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

These expansions significantly changed the balance of power in Europe and became one of the factors in the sharp deterioration of relations with Russia.

Countries that left and returned

NATO has practically not lost members, but there have been cases of partial distancing.

The most striking example is France, which withdrew from the Alliance's military structures in 1966 but remained in the political bloc. Only in 2009 did Paris fully return to military integration.

Some countries, such as Turkey, have repeatedly entered into conflicts with allies, but remain important members of the Alliance due to their geopolitical significance.

Relations with Russia: from partnership to war

After the collapse of the USSR in the 1990s, NATO tried to build a partnership with Russia. Joint dialogue formats were created, including the NATO-Russia Council.

However, these relations gradually deteriorated. The war in Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014, and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 finally turned Russia into the main threat to the Alliance.

In fact, NATO has returned to its primary function - deterring Russia.

Today - one of the most difficult crises in the Alliance's history

NATO is currently experiencing one of the most difficult periods in its history.

Among the main reasons:

• disagreements between the US and European allies

• discussions about the Alliance's role in global conflicts

• pressure on Europe to increase defense spending

• the war in Ukraine and the threat of direct confrontation with Russia

Separately, tensions are growing between the US and Europe regarding the division of responsibility. Washington is increasingly stating that Europe should independently invest more in its own security.

What this means for Ukraine

Ukraine has become a key factor in European security, even without being a member of NATO. It is the Ukrainian army that is currently deterring Russian aggression, effectively performing a function that the Alliance would have to implement in the event of a direct conflict.

At the same time, Ukraine is actively integrating into NATO standards, receiving military assistance and political support.

What's next for the Alliance

NATO faces the need for change. The Alliance must either adapt to new realities or risk losing effectiveness. It is likely that in the future: the role of European countries in security will increase, new regional cooperation formats will emerge, and the format of US participation will change. 

One thing is clear - NATO will no longer be the same, and the current period may determine its future for decades to come.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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