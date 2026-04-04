Ukraine extradited a foreigner who fought on Russia's side to Azerbaijan

Ukraine has extradited to Azerbaijan a foreigner who fought on the side of Russia, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

The Prosecutor General's Office transferred to Azerbaijan a person who participated in the military units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation - reported the PGO.

It is about a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan who arrived in the Donetsk region in October 2023 and joined the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the PGO noted.

On June 21, 2024, he was reportedly detained in the Donetsk region near the settlement of Ocheretyne and then held in one of the state institutions.

The competent authorities of Azerbaijan charged this person with committing a crime under Articles 12.1 and 279.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan - participation in armed formations not provided for by law outside the state.

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with employees of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, conducted a complex of investigative actions, and the evidence collected as a result, as reported, was handed over to the Azerbaijani side.

"The transfer of a foreign prisoner of war to the Republic of Azerbaijan to the state of citizenship was carried out on the basis of an extradition decision in compliance with the provisions of international humanitarian law and human rights," the PGO emphasized.

Addition

In October 2025, Ukraine handed over to Lithuania a person suspected of war crimes. This was the first case of Ukrainian prosecutors applying universal jurisdiction since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, when Ukraine handed over a detainee to another state for criminal prosecution.

"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial