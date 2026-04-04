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In Los Angeles, a 12-year-old schoolboy was detained after the death of a girl who was hit with a metal bottle

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9932 views

Police detained a teenager after a girl's death following a metal bottle attack at school. The victim's family filed a lawsuit against the district over the child's bullying.

In Los Angeles, a 12-year-old schoolboy was detained after the death of a girl who was hit with a metal bottle
Photo: AP

In Los Angeles, police detained a 12-year-old schoolboy in connection with the death of his classmate Kimberly Zavala Chuquipoma, who died after being hit on the head with a metal bottle. This was reported by AP and the Los Angeles police, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the teenager was detained on Thursday on suspicion of murder. The incident itself occurred on February 17 at Reseda Charter Middle School. The victim's family claims that Kimberly was trying to help her older sister during a conflict with a group of students when she was hit on the head.

Abduction of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bukovyna: a series of examinations appointed in the case13.02.26, 17:35 • 3869 views

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

After the attack, the girl was initially examined at the hospital and sent home. However, three days later, her condition sharply deteriorated – the child was hospitalized again, put into an artificial coma, and underwent an urgent operation due to a brain hemorrhage. She died on February 25.

Family files lawsuit against school district

Kimberly's family has already filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District, accusing it of inaction and failure to prevent bullying.

This arrest is an important step towards accountability, but an arrest alone does not equal justice.

– said family lawyer Robert Glassman.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said the case is currently under investigation.

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Stepan Haftko

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