In Dnipro, a 13-year-old girl had her leg amputated due to a dog attack; the animal's owner has been notified of suspicion

The owner of a dog in Dnipro, whose attack led to the amputation of a 13-year-old girl's leg, has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

With the approval of the head of the Slobozhansky District Prosecutor's Office, the owner of the dog has been notified of suspicion. As a result of the dog's attack, a 13-year-old girl sustained severe bodily injuries and lost her leg. The woman's actions are classified under Article 128 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 4, 2026, in one of the villages of the Dnipro district, a dog attacked a child who was returning from school.

The girl was hospitalized in serious condition. Despite the medical care provided, doctors were forced to amputate her leg.

It was established that the owner did not ensure proper keeping of the animal on the property, although the dog's breed requires increased safety measures.

In addition, it is known that the animal had repeatedly left the yard before, posing a danger to others.

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