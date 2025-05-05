$41.710.11
Dog attack on schoolchildren in Brovary: law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

In Brovary, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren returning from school, seven children were hospitalized. The police are investigating the incident near the educational institution.

Dog attack on schoolchildren in Brovary: law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation

Kyiv region police are investigating the dog attack on schoolchildren in Brovary. This was reported by the Kyiv region police, UNN reports.

Details

The police said that they were contacted by the administration of the educational institution near which the incident occurred. Law enforcement officers are currently conducting an inspection.

Police officers of the Brovary District Police Department have registered an appeal to the unified register of applications and reports of criminal offenses. An inspection is currently underway

- the statement reads.

Let us remind you

In Brovary, Kyiv region, in the area between lyceums 5 and 8, an unknown dog attacked schoolchildren who came out after classes from educational institutions. According to eyewitnesses, the animal does not look like a stray, most likely the dog has owners. Seven children have been hospitalized, all have been provided with the necessary medical care and vaccinated. Their condition is satisfactory, but they have mild to moderate injuries.

Also, UNN reported that in the Ternopil region, a German shepherd attacked an 11-year-old girl, the child is in the hospital. The incident occurred at the end of March 2025: the investigative team established that a German shepherd dog attacked a schoolgirl on the street in Pochaiv.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
