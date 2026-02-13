$42.990.04
Abduction of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bukovyna: a series of examinations appointed in the case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

The 13-year-old schoolgirl, who had been searched for over 40 hours, was found safe and sound in a private house outside the city. A 37-year-old man has been notified of suspicion of child abduction and theft of her property.

Abduction of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bukovyna: a series of examinations appointed in the case

In Chernivtsi, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, who had been missing for over 40 hours, was found. The man who held her captive has been notified of suspicion. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a series of examinations have been appointed in the case, and prosecutors will insist on the suspect's detention, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, on February 10, the grandmother reported the disappearance. Operatives, special forces, analysts, and volunteers were involved in the search, and routes and surveillance camera footage were checked.

On February 12, the child was found safe and sound in a private house outside the city. A 37-year-old man was holding her there. He has been detained and notified of suspicion of kidnapping a minor child and stealing her property.

According to the investigation, the man noticed the girl on the street and offered to give her a ride to her grandmother's. After that, he constantly changed the route, calmed the child with fabricated explanations, threw away her backpack with her phone, and brought her to a house where no one lived. When he learned about the large-scale search, he moved her between different houses within the village of Tarashany, trying to avoid exposure.

In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detained12.02.26, 18:48 • 13587 views

According to the available data, it has been established that no physical violence was used against the child. At the same time, it is about restricting her freedom of movement and psychological influence. According to the child, she did not understand why they could not reach their destination for almost two days - the man did not provide her with any clear explanations for his actions. He also does not explain his motives to law enforcement officers yet. Psychologists are working with the girl. Her interrogation was conducted in compliance with international standards for the protection of children's rights - in a specialized center using the "Barnahus" model.

- said Lyudmyla Kinishchuk, head of the department for the protection of children's interests and combating domestic violence of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The Office of the Prosecutor General added that a number of examinations have been appointed. The prosecution will insist on the suspect's detention.

Antonina Tumanova

