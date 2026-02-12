In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detained

In Bukovyna, police detained a man suspected of kidnapping a minor child. The girl was found during a large-scale search operation, and her life and health are not in danger. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A report about the disappearance of a 13-year-old resident of Chernivtsi was received by the police on February 10. The girl did not return home after school, after which law enforcement officers immediately began continuous search efforts.

As a result of the operational search actions, the police established the child's whereabouts and detained the alleged perpetrator. He turned out to be a 37-year-old resident of Chernivtsi.

According to the investigation, the man lured the girl into a car under the pretext of giving her a ride, after which he held her against her will in relatives' homes where no one was temporarily living.

The police emphasized that the child's life and health are not in danger, and no illegal sexual acts were committed against her.

Currently, the issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. Investigative actions are ongoing.

