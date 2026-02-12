In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detained

$43.030.06
Exclusive
04:21 PM • 1502 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
04:03 PM • 3650 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
02:09 PM • 10133 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
01:47 PM • 14201 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
11:56 AM • 16131 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 19341 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 21428 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 27828 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 73788 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 48965 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideoFebruary 12, 08:05 AM • 22236 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CASFebruary 12, 08:19 AM • 26639 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 39384 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26123 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 10840 views
Publications
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 26148 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 72480 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 64654 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 67072 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 75182 views
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhoto02:29 PM • 6612 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of Ukraine01:20 PM • 10863 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 39403 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 36265 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 37828 views
In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

In Bukovyna, police detained a 37-year-old man suspected of abducting a 13-year-old girl. The child was found unharmed, and her life and health are not in danger.

In Bukovyna, a man involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl was detained

In Bukovyna, police detained a man suspected of kidnapping a minor child. The girl was found during a large-scale search operation, and her life and health are not in danger. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

A report about the disappearance of a 13-year-old resident of Chernivtsi was received by the police on February 10. The girl did not return home after school, after which law enforcement officers immediately began continuous search efforts.

As a result of the operational search actions, the police established the child's whereabouts and detained the alleged perpetrator. He turned out to be a 37-year-old resident of Chernivtsi.

According to the investigation, the man lured the girl into a car under the pretext of giving her a ride, after which he held her against her will in relatives' homes where no one was temporarily living.

The police emphasized that the child's life and health are not in danger, and no illegal sexual acts were committed against her.

Currently, the issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

In Poltava region, a 30-year-old guardian is suspected of torturing two younger sisters. The woman forced them to stand on their knees for two days without food for eating sweets.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernivtsi