How Ukraine can help unblock the Strait of Hormuz

$43.8150.46
ukenru
April 5, 11:39 AM • 25680 views
Strike on Lukoil oil refinery and port on the Baltic Sea - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced details
April 5, 07:54 AM • 67467 views
Zelenskyy warned of reduced US aid due to Middle East war - media
April 5, 05:22 AM • 83342 views
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holiday
Exclusive
April 4, 06:00 PM • 105007 views
Rain with wet snow and night frosts on the ground - a cold snap is coming to Ukraine
April 4, 03:43 PM • 90608 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Kyiv for the first time after Easter - Budanov
April 4, 02:09 PM • 94714 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?
April 4, 08:00 AM • 50571 views
Ukraine sanctioned the core of Russia's military-industrial complex, from arms manufacturers to sanction-evading networks - Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision
April 4, 07:30 AM • 103989 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problems
April 4, 05:27 AM • 36737 views
Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces
April 4, 05:00 AM • 84003 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2m/s
48%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 19549 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacted to the incident with explosives near a gas pipeline in SerbiaApril 5, 04:07 PM • 10076 views
A giant reservoir of water, three times larger than all oceans combined, has been discovered deep beneath the Earth's surfacePhotoApril 5, 04:26 PM • 23052 views
Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to open the Strait of HormuzApril 5, 05:41 PM • 10230 views
China is ready to cooperate with Russia to de-escalate tensions in the Middle EastApril 5, 05:55 PM • 7670 views
Publications
Palm Sunday - traditions, customs, and symbols of the holidayApril 5, 05:22 AM • 83343 views
World Carrot Day - April 4: what are its benefits and how much should you eat?April 4, 02:09 PM • 94714 views
Early rising: benefit or a sign of problemsApril 4, 07:30 AM • 103989 views
April 4th - NATO's birthday: how the Alliance was created and why it is currently experiencing one of its most difficult crisesApril 4, 05:00 AM • 84003 views
The history of the first mobile phone call and the evolution of gadgetsApril 3, 01:02 PM • 83901 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
China
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pepsi ends sponsorship of UK festival where Kanye West was set to headlineApril 5, 03:58 PM • 19572 views
"Closer to the Moon than to Earth": Artemis II crew shows epic photos from spacePhotoVideoApril 4, 10:47 AM • 36855 views
US court dismisses most of Blake Lively's claims against Justin BaldoniPhotoApril 4, 07:41 AM • 38695 views
Kylie Jenner showcased provocative looks for the Puss Puss coverPhotoApril 3, 09:23 AM • 50308 views
US court blocks Trump ballroom constructionApril 1, 02:47 PM • 64441 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The New York Times
Dassault Rafale
"Kalibr" (missile family)

How Ukraine can help unblock the Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11714 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Ukraine's readiness to counter Iranian threats in the Persian Gulf. Kyiv offers its experience in combating naval drones and missiles.

How Ukraine can help unblock the Strait of Hormuz

Ukraine is ready to join the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz and cooperate with the Persian Gulf countries and transatlantic partners. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, emphasizing that Ukraine's combat experience could be useful for the Middle East. The material from Defense Express, writes UNN, details how Ukraine can help.

Details

For Kyiv, this issue also has its own interest. The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz pushes world oil prices up, which directly benefits Russia, which receives additional income from energy exports.

Why this is important for Ukraine

Rising oil prices due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz mean additional profits for Moscow. That is why in Ukraine this situation is considered not only as a Middle Eastern crisis, but also as a factor that can affect the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, Kyiv directly draws parallels between Iranian actions in the Persian Gulf and Russia's attempts to block Ukrainian maritime exports in the Black Sea.

What experience can Kyiv offer

Iran uses not only classical means of threat, such as anti-ship missiles or naval mines, but also asymmetric tools – naval drones, high-speed boats, attack drones. It is in the fight against such threats that Ukraine already has practical combat experience.

This refers to solutions that allow countering attacks on shipping, restoring the security of sea routes, and deterring the enemy even without full control at sea.

What is needed for real participation

Ukraine's real participation is possible only in coordination with the United States, the Persian Gulf countries, and other partners. This requires a political decision, joint planning, intelligence sharing, and funding.

It is under such conditions that Ukrainian experience can be used not as symbolic support, but as a practical tool to enhance the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sybiha stated that Ukraine's combat experience could help restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz02.04.26, 20:20 • 10805 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
United States
Ukraine
Iran