How Ukraine can help unblock the Strait of Hormuz

Ukraine is ready to join the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz and cooperate with the Persian Gulf countries and transatlantic partners. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, emphasizing that Ukraine's combat experience could be useful for the Middle East. The material from Defense Express, writes UNN, details how Ukraine can help.

Details

For Kyiv, this issue also has its own interest. The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz pushes world oil prices up, which directly benefits Russia, which receives additional income from energy exports.

Why this is important for Ukraine

Rising oil prices due to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz mean additional profits for Moscow. That is why in Ukraine this situation is considered not only as a Middle Eastern crisis, but also as a factor that can affect the course of Russia's war against Ukraine.

In addition, Kyiv directly draws parallels between Iranian actions in the Persian Gulf and Russia's attempts to block Ukrainian maritime exports in the Black Sea.

What experience can Kyiv offer

Iran uses not only classical means of threat, such as anti-ship missiles or naval mines, but also asymmetric tools – naval drones, high-speed boats, attack drones. It is in the fight against such threats that Ukraine already has practical combat experience.

This refers to solutions that allow countering attacks on shipping, restoring the security of sea routes, and deterring the enemy even without full control at sea.

What is needed for real participation

Ukraine's real participation is possible only in coordination with the United States, the Persian Gulf countries, and other partners. This requires a political decision, joint planning, intelligence sharing, and funding.

It is under such conditions that Ukrainian experience can be used not as symbolic support, but as a practical tool to enhance the security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Sybiha stated that Ukraine's combat experience could help restore navigation in the Strait of Hormuz