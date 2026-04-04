Mobilization of women is not being prepared - Ground Forces

The Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied reports of alleged preparations for the mobilization of women, writes UNN.

The Ground Forces are not preparing for the mobilization of women and are not developing any mechanisms aimed at this. - the Ground Forces stated on April 4 on social media.

As noted, in recent days, reports about alleged preparations for the mobilization of women into the army have begun to appear en masse in Ukrainian media and the Internet. "This information is unfounded, manipulative, and is used by the enemy to undermine mobilization processes, as well as to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement emphasizes.

"We want to emphasize immediately: there have been no changes in the legislation of Ukraine regarding the regulation of this process. Women can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine exclusively at their own will, and only citizens with medical and pharmaceutical education must register for military service," the Ground Forces stated.

"After the first female citizen of Ukraine accidentally registered for military service without the appropriate education, the Command of the Ground Forces conducted an official investigation to clarify the reasons for such an error. It was found that erroneous information was entered into the "Oberih" system in 2021. Also, by additionally studying the facts of the formation of individual record numbers in the system, a number of similar cases were identified," the report states.

"At the same time, it is impossible to change such information in the relevant TCR," the statement adds. In the ICS "Oberih", as noted, there is no technical implementation of the possibility of destroying information about citizens of Ukraine who are not conscripts, military personnel, and reservists due to the inconsistency of regulatory legal acts.

The Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense with a number of proposals that should eliminate gaps and shortcomings in the "Oberih" system. This important issue is under constant control, and all identified inconsistencies are thoroughly analyzed. - emphasized the Ground Forces.

Changes in mobilization and AWOL, terms of service, payments - the Ministry of Defense is preparing a number of decisions for the army