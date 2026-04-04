Ukrzaliznytsia stopped some trains and is evacuating passengers due to a drone attack in Kyiv Oblast

Ukrzaliznytsia has temporarily suspended the movement of some trains within Kyiv and the region and is evacuating passengers due to the threat of Russian drone attacks. The company announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the carrier, the decision was made after aerial targets were detected on train routes. Due to this, safety stops were announced on certain sections.

Ukrzaliznytsia urged passengers to remain calm and follow the instructions of railway employees.

Due to the detection of aerial targets on train routes within Kyiv and the region, we are forced to announce safety stops and evacuate passengers – the message says.

The company noted that train movement will resume after the immediate threat disappears.

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