Train collision near Machu Picchu kills one, injures 40

A train driver was killed and at least 40 people were injured in a head-on train collision near Peru's most popular tourist attraction, Machu Picchu, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

On Tuesday, two trains collided on a single track leading to the ancient Inca city, according to a statement from local authorities.

20 ambulances arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to medical facilities in the nearby city of Cusco.

The US Embassy in Peru stated that US citizens were among the injured in the accident, while the UK Foreign Office said it was "supporting a number of British nationals affected" without specifying their condition.

Local media outlet Peru21 reports that "hundreds" of tourists remained at the scene awaiting evacuation, which is "difficult" due to the challenging terrain around the accident site.

At least 20 of the injured are in serious condition, a health official told Reuters.

The collision occurred on the track connecting Ollantaytambo station and Aguas Calientes, the closest town to Machu Picchu. The journey between the two stations usually takes about 90 minutes.

The two trains involved in the accident were operated by PeruRail and Inca Rail, respectively.

"We deeply regret what happened," PeruRail said in a statement, adding that its staff "immediately" provided first aid to the train driver, train conductor, and passengers involved in the incident.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

The accident comes amid an ongoing dispute between transport providers to the UNESCO World Heritage site, as local communities are dissatisfied with what they perceive as an insufficiently transparent bidding process.

Trains and buses that take tourists to the ancient city have high ticket prices and can be very profitable due to limited availability.

Built in the Peruvian Andes in the 15th century, the Inca city of Machu Picchu is one of the seven modern wonders of the world.

Visitors can reach the site by several trains and buses or hike the Inca Trail with a registered tour operator.

In 2011, officials introduced a daily visitor limit to protect and preserve the site, but concerns about overtourism remain.

