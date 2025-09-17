Over 1,400 tourists evacuated from Machu Picchu due to protests

In Peru, more than 1,400 tourists were evacuated near the country's main attraction - Machu Picchu - amid protests. About 900 tourists remained blocked near the archaeological complex. This was reported by DW, writes UNN.

Due to mass protests by local residents near Machu Picchu - one of the world's most famous archaeological sites - an emergency situation arose.

Protesters blocked the railway connecting the city of Cusco with the tourist center of Aguas Calientes - it is from there that buses depart to the legendary Inca ruins. Protesters piled stones on the railway tracks, making it impossible for trains to move.

Ursula Leon, Peru's Minister of Foreign Trade, reported that approximately 1,400 visitors had been evacuated. About 900 tourists still could not leave the area at the time the information emerged, as transport links remained unsafe.

People were ready to leave at night, but we cannot put them at risk due to the blocked road – explained the official on RPP radio.

People are protesting due to delays in selecting a new bus operator to transport visitors from Aguas Calientes directly to the Machu Picchu architectural monument. Local residents demand a transparent selection process for the company, as tourism is the main source of income in the region.

Currently, the authorities are negotiating with the protesters, trying to restore communication and ensure the safe evacuation of the remaining tourists.

Machu Picchu, built by the Incas in the 15th century at an altitude of about 2,500 meters above sea level, is an architectural marvel and has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1983. More than 4,500 visitors visit it daily, making the site one of the most popular destinations in Latin America for tourism.

