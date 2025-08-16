In Pompeii, a tourist tried to take stones in his backpack: the guide's vigilance saved the day

In the famous archaeological park of Pompeii, a 51-year-old tourist from Scotland was caught stealing stones and a fragment of brick. The attentiveness of the tour guide, who noticed the suspicious behavior of the visitor and immediately informed the security, proved decisive. This was reported by La Milano, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near the basilica of the ancient city, destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.

During the excursion, the tourist guide saw a man bending over the paved street, picking up several pieces of stone and discreetly putting them into his backpack. The guide immediately informed the park management and security service, detailing the appearance and clothing of the offender.

Operational units, with the participation of carabinieri, began searching and managed to intercept the suspect near the EAV station "Villa dei Misteri". During the check, five stone blocks and a brick fragment belonging to the archaeological site were found in his backpack.

The man was charged with aggravated theft, and the seized artifacts were returned to the park for further inspection.

The director of the archaeological park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, thanked everyone involved in the arrest:

We are grateful to the attentive guide, caretakers, security guards, and carabinieri for their joint efforts in protecting our heritage.

Pompeii reminds: even the smallest elements – pebbles, mosaics, or fragments – are part of the historical value, and their removal harms the integrity of the monument. That is why the park administration regularly urges visitors to follow the rules and report any cases of improper behavior.

