We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 61734 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 35661 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 33039 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 32802 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 98027 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 160536 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83147 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 150469 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56465 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
In Pompeii, a tourist tried to take stones in his backpack: the guide's vigilance saved the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A Scottish tourist tried to take stones and a brick fragment from Pompeii. He was detained thanks to the guide's vigilance and the prompt work of the security.

In Pompeii, a tourist tried to take stones in his backpack: the guide's vigilance saved the day

In the famous archaeological park of Pompeii, a 51-year-old tourist from Scotland was caught stealing stones and a fragment of brick. The attentiveness of the tour guide, who noticed the suspicious behavior of the visitor and immediately informed the security, proved decisive. This was reported by La Milano, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred near the basilica of the ancient city, destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.

During the excursion, the tourist guide saw a man bending over the paved street, picking up several pieces of stone and discreetly putting them into his backpack. The guide immediately informed the park management and security service, detailing the appearance and clothing of the offender.

Operational units, with the participation of carabinieri, began searching and managed to intercept the suspect near the EAV station "Villa dei Misteri". During the check, five stone blocks and a brick fragment belonging to the archaeological site were found in his backpack.

The man was charged with aggravated theft, and the seized artifacts were returned to the park for further inspection.

The director of the archaeological park, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, thanked everyone involved in the arrest:

We are grateful to the attentive guide, caretakers, security guards, and carabinieri for their joint efforts in protecting our heritage.

Pompeii reminds: even the smallest elements – pebbles, mosaics, or fragments – are part of the historical value, and their removal harms the integrity of the monument. That is why the park administration regularly urges visitors to follow the rules and report any cases of improper behavior.

Genetic analysis of 7th-century burials revealed the African origin of some inhabitants of England at that time13.08.25, 11:19 • 3899 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Scotland