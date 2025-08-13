Genetic analysis of 7th-century burials revealed the African origin of some inhabitants of England at that time

Genetic analysis of two ancient burials on the southern coast of England showed that some individuals had ancestors from West Africa, indicating distant migratory ties and the cosmopolitan nature of 7th-century England. This was reported by UNN with reference to Phys.

Details

Archaeologists analyzed the DNA of two unrelated individuals buried in 7th-century AD cemeteries on the southern coast of England and found that both had ancestors, likely grandparents, from West Africa. - the publication states.

Reasons

In the early Middle Ages, England experienced large-scale migration from northern Europe — specifically the Angles, Saxons, and Jutes, who gave their name to the Anglo-Saxon period. At the same time, the role of migrants from more distant regions remained poorly studied. Modern archaeogenetic studies, scientists emphasize, allow for a more accurate assessment of the scale and directions of these movements, and sometimes even the identification of individual migrants.

Therefore, to shed more light on migration in early medieval Europe, researchers from several universities conducted DNA analysis of individuals buried in two 7th-century AD cemeteries on the southern coast of England: Updown in Kent and Worth Matravers in Dorset.

Kent has always been a conduit for influence from the neighboring continent, and this was particularly evident in the 6th century — what could be called Kent's "Frankish phase." Updown is also located near the royal center of Finglesham, suggesting that these connections were part of a wider royal network. - says the lead author of the article about Updown, Professor Duncan Sayer from the University of Lancashire.

In contrast, Dorset was on the edge of continental influence. Archaeological evidence suggests a significant cultural divide between Dorset and areas to the west, as well as areas influenced by Anglo-Saxons to the east. - adds the lead author of the article in the journal Worth Matravers, Dr. Sayridwen J. Edwards from the University of Huddersfield.

Research

Most of the burials in the two studied cemeteries belonged to people of Northern European or Western British and Irish descent, typical for England at that time. However, in each of the cemeteries, one individual was found with a recent ancestor from West Africa.

The mitochondrial DNA of both, inherited from their mothers, was Northern European, while the autosomal DNA clearly indicated a connection to modern Yoruba, Mende, Mandinka, and Esan peoples living south of the Sahara. Analysis showed that each of them had one grandparent on their paternal side who originated from West Africa.

The burial in Updown was accompanied by artifacts — a clay pot, likely from Frankish Gaul, and a spoon, which could indicate Christian beliefs or contacts with Byzantium. The cemetery was part of Kent's royal network, and the findings and genetic data highlight its continental connections.

In Worth Matravers, the person was buried next to a man of British origin and a local limestone anchor. In both cases, the nature of the burials suggests that these people were perceived as full members of the community.

Scientists note that these results open a new dimension in understanding distant migrations and intercultural contacts in early medieval Britain.

This research has significantly improved our interpretation of archaeological results, revealing not only fascinating family dynamics but also exciting long-distance connections between groups and individuals - emphasized the head of excavations in Worth Matravers, Lillian Ladle.

What is striking about these two individuals is that this international connection is found both in the east and in the west of Britain. Updown is right in the center of the early Anglo-Saxon cultural zone, while Worth Matravers, on the contrary, is just beyond its periphery in the sub-Roman west. - states Professor Sayer.

Our combined results highlight the cosmopolitan nature of early medieval England, indicating a diverse population with far-reaching connections that was, nevertheless, fully integrated into the fabric of everyday life. - concludes Edwards.

Possible Neanderthal and Homo sapiens child: research changes understanding of interspecies contacts of ancient humans