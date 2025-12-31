In Russia, mobile internet is planned to be disconnected on New Year's Eve - CPD

$42.390.17
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 11767 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 13589 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 13388 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13097 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 12931 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14577 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 27529 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65018 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 42020 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
ISW: Kremlin refuses to provide evidence of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's residence and even denies the need for itDecember 31, 04:30 AM • 18239 views
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 12473 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 10119 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 6202 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 3974 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 55511 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 57915 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 52454 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 79955 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 76856 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tetiana Berezhna
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
China
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 2592 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 3464 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 6334 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19378 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 65018 views
In Russia, mobile internet is planned to be disconnected on New Year's Eve - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The State Duma of the Russian Federation announced possible disconnections of mobile internet on New Year's Eve, explaining it as concern for citizens. Throughout 2025, mobile internet was disconnected more than 11 thousand times in Russian regions.

In Russia, mobile internet is planned to be disconnected on New Year's Eve - CPD

The Russian State Duma openly announced possible mobile internet outages on New Year's Eve. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

The official explanation is classic — concern for citizens, so that they "can walk and celebrate peacefully." That is, the authorities are once again trying to present the restriction of basic freedoms as a good thing.

- the report says.

According to monitoring projects, during 2025, mobile internet was disconnected more than 11 thousand times in Russian regions. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, sometimes daily.

New Year's disconnections are a logical continuation of this policy of digital control. The Internet in Russia is becoming increasingly manageable, with only Kremlin-approved resources working. In fact, it is about filtering reality.

However, there is also a positive side to such decisions — if the Russian authorities still decide to disconnect mobile internet, then on New Year's Eve the world will be able to take a break from Russians online.

- added the CPD.

Internet on the Kremlin's schedule: in 25 regions of Russia, communication is turned off daily under the pretext of "security"25.12.25, 13:21 • 3149 views

Olga Rozgon

