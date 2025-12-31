The Russian State Duma openly announced possible mobile internet outages on New Year's Eve. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

The official explanation is classic — concern for citizens, so that they "can walk and celebrate peacefully." That is, the authorities are once again trying to present the restriction of basic freedoms as a good thing. - the report says.

According to monitoring projects, during 2025, mobile internet was disconnected more than 11 thousand times in Russian regions. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, sometimes daily.

New Year's disconnections are a logical continuation of this policy of digital control. The Internet in Russia is becoming increasingly manageable, with only Kremlin-approved resources working. In fact, it is about filtering reality.

However, there is also a positive side to such decisions — if the Russian authorities still decide to disconnect mobile internet, then on New Year's Eve the world will be able to take a break from Russians online. - added the CPD.

