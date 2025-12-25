Internet on the Kremlin's schedule: in 25 regions of Russia, communication is turned off daily under the pretext of "security"

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 1250 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 4528 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 8788 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 8572 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 9532 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 10435 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 40275 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 58879 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31124 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 47540 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.6m/s
61%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 16538 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 22285 views
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW05:30 AM • 10110 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 8036 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 5940 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 1254 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 40276 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 29634 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 58879 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 47540 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 2664 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 4256 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 5944 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 17469 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 28907 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

Internet on the Kremlin's schedule: in 25 regions of Russia, communication is turned off daily under the pretext of "security"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In 2025, mobile internet was disconnected more than 11,000 times in 80 regions of Russia, and daily in 25 of them. The authorities explain this by security requirements, but the real goal is the gradual digital isolation of Russia.

Internet on the Kremlin's schedule: in 25 regions of Russia, communication is turned off daily under the pretext of "security"

Throughout 2025, Russians in various regions had their mobile internet disconnected more than 11,000 times. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, and in 25 of them – daily. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

It is noteworthy that in the regions of the North Caucasus, where there is a high risk of mass public discontent, disconnections occurred much less frequently than in neighboring regions of the Russian Federation, Moscow, and St. Petersburg.

- the post says.

By the end of 2025, mobile internet disconnections in the Russian Federation became commonplace, which the Russian authorities explain by security requirements.

However, in reality, the main goal of the disconnections is the gradual digital isolation of Russia. After all, recently, during disconnections, services from the Kremlin-approved and state-controlled so-called "white list" remain available, the Center for Countering Disinformation claims.

And they add:

"These disconnections are part of the systemic efforts of the Russian authorities to deprive Russians of access to independent sources of information. In parallel, the government bans messengers, other online services, and even games not controlled by the authorities in the country. Everything is done so that, in the end, Russians have access only to propaganda content."

Recall

On the eve of Christmas, the work of the French national postal service La Poste was paralyzed by a large-scale DDoS attack. The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057 claimed responsibility.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
France