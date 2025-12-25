Throughout 2025, Russians in various regions had their mobile internet disconnected more than 11,000 times. Disconnections occurred in 80 regions of the Russian Federation, and in 25 of them – daily. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

It is noteworthy that in the regions of the North Caucasus, where there is a high risk of mass public discontent, disconnections occurred much less frequently than in neighboring regions of the Russian Federation, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. - the post says.

By the end of 2025, mobile internet disconnections in the Russian Federation became commonplace, which the Russian authorities explain by security requirements.

However, in reality, the main goal of the disconnections is the gradual digital isolation of Russia. After all, recently, during disconnections, services from the Kremlin-approved and state-controlled so-called "white list" remain available, the Center for Countering Disinformation claims.

And they add:

"These disconnections are part of the systemic efforts of the Russian authorities to deprive Russians of access to independent sources of information. In parallel, the government bans messengers, other online services, and even games not controlled by the authorities in the country. Everything is done so that, in the end, Russians have access only to propaganda content."

Recall

On the eve of Christmas, the work of the French national postal service La Poste was paralyzed by a large-scale DDoS attack. The pro-Russian hacker group Noname057 claimed responsibility.