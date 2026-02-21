$43.270.03
Trump to visit China next month to discuss trade policy after tariff repeal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Beijing from March 31 to April 2 for a meeting with Xi Jinping. The visit will take place after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed import tariffs imposed by Trump.

Trump to visit China next month to discuss trade policy after tariff repeal

US President Donald Trump will pay an official visit to Beijing from March 31 to April 2 to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip was confirmed by the White House immediately after the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn the large-scale import tariffs imposed by Trump. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Supreme Court's decision found that the president exceeded his authority by imposing 20% tariffs on Chinese goods through an emergency mechanism. Previously, these restrictions were used as a tool to pressure Beijing on issues of combating fentanyl trade and reducing the trade deficit.

Now the parties will have to seek new legal boundaries to stabilize relations, which have only just begun to show signs of resilience after a long period of tension.

Priorities for negotiations in Beijing

In addition to reviewing the tariff schedule, the leaders of the two states will discuss the export of critical minerals and measures to stop the illegal trafficking of narcotic substances. Beijing had previously agreed to certain concessions in exchange for easing economic pressure, and now the upcoming meeting should determine whether these agreements will remain in place after judicial intervention.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Supreme Court of the United States
White House
Reuters
Beijing
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China