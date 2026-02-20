Tariffs helped resolve five wars - Trump

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
07:44 PM • 1544 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
06:27 PM • 3300 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
04:35 PM • 8416 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 15001 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 17755 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 19064 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 21575 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38346 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14487 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20701 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29096 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushPhotoFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 10167 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13314 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 19383 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal03:31 PM • 6620 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 19415 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 29132 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 38346 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 61020 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 97040 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chris Martin
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationship08:02 PM • 384 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having children07:21 PM • 1692 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 13339 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 38045 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 40665 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Lancet (loitering munition)

Tariffs helped resolve five wars - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Donald Trump stated that his tariffs resolved five out of eight wars, including the conflict between India and Pakistan. He also claims that tariffs reduced fentanyl flow into the US by 30%.

Tariffs helped resolve five wars - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that thanks to his tariffs, five out of eight wars were settled, UNN reports. 

Details

As Trump stated, "his tariffs ended five out of eight wars" which, according to him, he settled. 

"Whether you like it or not, including India, Pakistan," Trump said. 

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told him that thanks to Trump, "35 million lives were saved by making Pakistan stop fighting."

"These tariffs... along with our strong borders, reduced the influx of fentanyl into our country by 30% when I used them as punishment against countries that illegally sent this poison into our country to poison our youth, all these tariffs remain," Trump noted. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump detailed how he intends to maintain tariffs despite the Supreme Court's decision. In addition, the American leader announced the signing of an order to introduce a 10% global tariff in addition to the regular tariffs already being collected. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Donald Trump
India
Pakistan