Tariffs helped resolve five wars - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that thanks to his tariffs, five out of eight wars were settled, UNN reports.

Details

As Trump stated, "his tariffs ended five out of eight wars" which, according to him, he settled.

"Whether you like it or not, including India, Pakistan," Trump said.

He added that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told him that thanks to Trump, "35 million lives were saved by making Pakistan stop fighting."

"These tariffs... along with our strong borders, reduced the influx of fentanyl into our country by 30% when I used them as punishment against countries that illegally sent this poison into our country to poison our youth, all these tariffs remain," Trump noted.

Recall

US President Donald Trump detailed how he intends to maintain tariffs despite the Supreme Court's decision. In addition, the American leader announced the signing of an order to introduce a 10% global tariff in addition to the regular tariffs already being collected.