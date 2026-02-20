Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

US President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court's decision a "disgrace." This was reported to NBC News by a source familiar with his reaction, UNN reports.

The US President met with a bipartisan group of governors and said this morning that he has a backup plan, the report said.

The White House has not yet officially commented on the decision.

As AP writes, President Trump does have the ability to continue aggressively taxing imports even after the Supreme Court overturned the tariffs he imposed last year on almost every country in the world.

The judges did not believe the president's general statements about the power to impose tariffs as he saw fit. But Trump can reuse the tariff powers he applied during his first term, and can resort to others, including those dating back to the Great Depression.

"It's hard to see any path here where the tariffs end," said Georgetown University trade law professor Kathleen Claussen. "I'm quite convinced that he could restore the tariff landscape he has now using other powers."

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.