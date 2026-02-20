Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 1372 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 7514 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 12536 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14219 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 16660 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 31540 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13244 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20100 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50100 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82754 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD
February 20, 07:52 AM • 21859 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
February 20, 08:31 AM • 33602 views
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the elections
February 20, 09:36 AM • 8318 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
11:49 AM • 21439 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
01:32 PM • 12306 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?
01:32 PM • 12365 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
11:49 AM • 21499 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 31540 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
February 19, 02:22 PM • 57648 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 93103 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Kharkiv Oblast
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war
01:28 PM • 7570 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
February 20, 08:31 AM • 33655 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
February 20, 06:37 AM • 38439 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
February 20, 06:27 AM • 35719 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
February 19, 09:12 PM • 28699 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

The US President met with a bipartisan group of governors and stated this morning that he has a backup plan for tariffs following the US Supreme Court's decision.

Trump calls Supreme Court's tariff decision a 'disgrace'

US President Donald Trump called the Supreme Court's decision a "disgrace." This was reported to NBC News by a source familiar with his reaction, UNN reports.

The US President met with a bipartisan group of governors and said this morning that he has a backup plan, the report said.

The White House has not yet officially commented on the decision.

Trump's Tariff Reversal: How Markets Are Reacting20.02.26, 17:47 • 1292 views

Add

As AP writes, President Trump does have the ability to continue aggressively taxing imports even after the Supreme Court overturned the tariffs he imposed last year on almost every country in the world.

The judges did not believe the president's general statements about the power to impose tariffs as he saw fit. But Trump can reuse the tariff powers he applied during his first term, and can resort to others, including those dating back to the Great Depression.

EU analyzes US Supreme Court decision to overturn Trump's tariffs20.02.26, 18:01 • 1400 views

"It's hard to see any path here where the tariffs end," said Georgetown University trade law professor Kathleen Claussen. "I'm quite convinced that he could restore the tariff landscape he has now using other powers."

Recall

The US Supreme Court overturned President Donald Trump's far-reaching global tariffs. The decision was made by a majority vote (6 to 3) and concerns tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers law.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Associated Press
Supreme Court of the United States
White House
Donald Trump
United States