Medical workers in frontline regions will be able to receive housing in cities within a 30 km radius of their workplace - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has ruled that medical workers in frontline regions will be able to receive housing in both villages and cities within a 30 km radius of their workplace. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

From now on, healthcare facilities can purchase housing for medical workers whose primary workplace is also located in cities of frontline regions, using state budget funds. This applies to Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. - the statement says.

According to her, residential premises can be purchased in the settlement where the medical worker's primary workplace is located, or in another neighboring one – within a distance of up to 30 km.

In addition, housing can also be chosen in Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson – cities in the zone of active hostilities, but it will not be possible to buy housing in other administrative centers of regions or Kyiv.

The Prime Minister added that official housing will be provided to medical workers for the period of their employment.

"100 million UAH has been allocated in the state budget for 2026 for the implementation of the program. During meetings with doctors in frontline regions, we hear that the housing issue is one of the most acute challenges for communities. In addition to decent wages, the state must provide doctors and nurses with the opportunity to live near their workplace. We are working on this," Svyrydenko wrote.

Recall

In October, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a mechanism by which medical workers working in rural areas will be able to receive official housing. The medical worker independently chooses the accommodation, which, after approval, is purchased by the state for use during their employment.