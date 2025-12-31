Expanding connectivity with the EU and digitalization: Kuleba summarized the year in the transport sector

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced the results of the transport industry's work for 2025. The main achievements were the development of railway infrastructure, the extension of international logistics agreements, and large-scale digitalization of services. Kuleba wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The number of seats on international trains increased by 20% – to 8,000 passengers per day. Routes to Bucharest, Przemyśl, and Chełm have been launched. An important event was the construction of the first European-gauge track in the Chop – Uzhhorod section since independence, which opened direct connections with Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. The fleet was also updated with 66 passenger cars, and 50,000 free tickets were issued for frontline communities under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program.

Logistics and road transport Ukraine extended the "transport visa-free regime" with the EU until March 2027, as well as similar regimes with Norway, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Key digital implementations include:

scaling the eQueue system to all checkpoints (2.6 million crossings);

full launch of e-TTN to abandon paper waybills;

implementation of the e-Inspector system and the register of bus stations.

Border infrastructure and postal services Instead of capital construction, modular solutions were used, which allowed for the modernization of 10 small checkpoints with a fivefold budget saving. The "Velyka Palad" checkpoint was opened. Postal services ensured the operation of over 2,000 branches in frontline areas, guaranteeing access to pensions and public services regardless of the security situation.

