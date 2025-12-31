$42.390.17
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 1734 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 8908 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
10:25 AM • 13826 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
10:12 AM • 15436 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14934 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 14164 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13521 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14932 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28257 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
Expanding connectivity with the EU and digitalization: Kuleba summarized the year in the transport sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba summarized the results of 2025 in the transport industry, noting an increase in seats on international trains and the launch of the Eurotrack. The "transport visa-free regime" with the EU was extended, and digital systems such as eCherha and e-TTN were introduced.

Expanding connectivity with the EU and digitalization: Kuleba summarized the year in the transport sector

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba announced the results of the transport industry's work for 2025. The main achievements were the development of railway infrastructure, the extension of international logistics agreements, and large-scale digitalization of services. Kuleba wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The number of seats on international trains increased by 20% – to 8,000 passengers per day. Routes to Bucharest, Przemyśl, and Chełm have been launched. An important event was the construction of the first European-gauge track in the Chop – Uzhhorod section since independence, which opened direct connections with Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary. The fleet was also updated with 66 passenger cars, and 50,000 free tickets were issued for frontline communities under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program.

Almost 12,000 passengers will celebrate New Year's Eve on trains - Ukrzaliznytsia31.12.25, 13:17 • 1440 views

Logistics and road transport Ukraine extended the "transport visa-free regime" with the EU until March 2027, as well as similar regimes with Norway, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Key digital implementations include:

  • scaling the eQueue system to all checkpoints (2.6 million crossings);
    • full launch of e-TTN to abandon paper waybills;
      • implementation of the e-Inspector system and the register of bus stations.

        Border infrastructure and postal services Instead of capital construction, modular solutions were used, which allowed for the modernization of 10 small checkpoints with a fivefold budget saving. The "Velyka Palad" checkpoint was opened. Postal services ensured the operation of over 2,000 branches in frontline areas, guaranteeing access to pensions and public services regardless of the security situation.

        100 "Invincibility Carriages" have appeared in Ukraine: what they are equipped with and who can use them30.12.25, 19:24 • 6062 views

        Stepan Haftko

        EconomyPolitics
        New Year
        Technology
        State budget
        Social network
        State Border of Ukraine
        Austria
        North Macedonia
        European Union
        Bucharest
        Norway
        Slovakia
        Hungary
        Ukraine
        Uzhhorod
        Moldova