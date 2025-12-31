Japan and Korea welcomed 2026 with traditional ceremonies

Japan, South and North Korea have officially entered the New Year. According to Sky News, the celebrations were accompanied by traditional festivities.

Details

In Seoul, the New Year was marked by a traditional bell-ringing ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion, where thousands of people gathered to count down the last seconds of the year.

Similar events took place in Japan, where Buddhist temples across the country performed the ritual of 108 bell strikes, symbolizing purification from past misfortunes.

In Pyongyang, the arrival of 2026 was marked by a massive fireworks display in Kim Il Sung Square.

