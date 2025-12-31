Japan and Korea welcomed 2026 with traditional ceremonies

$42.390.17
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 526 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 7154 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
10:25 AM • 13000 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
10:12 AM • 14654 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 14340 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
10:03 AM • 13870 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13321 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 14857 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
December 30, 06:06 PM • 28010 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66256 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Partisans showed the destruction of a locomotive in Voronezh that was transporting cargo for the occupiersVideoDecember 31, 05:31 AM • 13325 views
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 10939 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8438 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5418 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 5730 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 56539 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 58833 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 53244 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 80843 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 77595 views
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 3382 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 5420 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 8440 views
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoDecember 30, 07:50 PM • 19743 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 66261 views
Japan and Korea welcomed 2026 with traditional ceremonies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Japan, South and North Korea officially entered the New Year. Traditional ceremonies were held in Seoul and Japan, and a large-scale fireworks display in Pyongyang.

Japan and Korea welcomed 2026 with traditional ceremonies

Japan, South and North Korea have officially entered the New Year. According to Sky News, the celebrations were accompanied by traditional festivities.

Details

In Seoul, the New Year was marked by a traditional bell-ringing ceremony at the Bosingak Pavilion, where thousands of people gathered to count down the last seconds of the year.

Similar events took place in Japan, where Buddhist temples across the country performed the ritual of 108 bell strikes, symbolizing purification from past misfortunes.

In Pyongyang, the arrival of 2026 was marked by a massive fireworks display in Kim Il Sung Square.

Australia and New Zealand have already welcomed 2026: millions of people took to the streets31.12.25, 15:47 • 1520 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
New Zealand
Seoul
Pyongyang
Australia
North Korea
South Korea
Japan