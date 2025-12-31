In his New Year's address, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the country had reached "new heights" in economy, technology, and defense. He named the development of artificial intelligence, the production of its own chips, and innovations in the aerospace industry, including the launch of the aircraft carrier "Fujian" with a new aircraft launch system, as the main successes of the year. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

China has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in terms of innovation potential. – he emphasized.

According to the leader, the country's GDP in 2025 should reach 140 trillion yuan, which confirms China's status as a superpower. Despite trade wars, Beijing set a world record for trade surplus of 1 trillion dollars.

China launched military maneuvers around Taiwan after the US announced an arms package

Xi Jinping also confirmed the course for an internal party purge, calling to "remove the rot and grow new flesh." Regarding foreign policy, he traditionally emphasized the inevitability of Taiwan's annexation.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are bound by blood thicker than water. The historical trend towards national reunification is indestructible. – Xi emphasized.

The Chinese leader voiced his forecast for 2026 with optimism, calling for a focus on high-quality development instead of chasing growth rates. "We must remain true to our goals, maintain firm confidence, and build our momentum," he concluded.

China calls on US for new model of interaction, advocating 'reunification' with Taiwan - Bloomberg