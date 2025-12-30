$42.060.13
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 11719 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 14357 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 22131 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 24818 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 20218 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 21904 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22144 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20174 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23224 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China calls on US for new model of interaction, advocating 'reunification' with Taiwan - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

China calls for a new model of interaction with the US, seeking to solidify a warming in relations, but emphasizes its unchanged position on Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated his support for the "healthy, stable, and sustainable development" of relations, without compromising on issues of core interests.

China calls on US for new model of interaction, advocating 'reunification' with Taiwan - Bloomberg

The Chinese authorities have called for the creation of a new model of interaction with the United States, seeking to consolidate the recent warming in relations with the Trump administration. At the same time, official Beijing emphasizes its firm and unchangeable position on Taiwan, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China will promote "healthy, stable and sustainable development" of its relations with the United States and will continue cooperation based on mutual respect, but will not "give an inch" on issues of its core interests.

The chief Chinese diplomat also reiterated the position of China's ruling Communist Party, which for decades has been that "reunification" with Taiwan is a mission that must be accomplished.

The statement by the Chinese Foreign Minister came as China conducted some of its largest live-fire exercises around Taiwan this week. This happened just days after Washington announced one of the largest arms packages in history for the self-governing Chinese democracy.

Despite military support for Taipei, the Trump administration appears intent on maintaining relations with Beijing. When asked about the exercises around Taiwan, US President Donald Trump emphasized his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

- the publication says.

China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan26.12.25, 16:08 • 3874 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Wang Yi (politician)
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States