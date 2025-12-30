China calls on US for new model of interaction, advocating 'reunification' with Taiwan - Bloomberg

The Chinese authorities have called for the creation of a new model of interaction with the United States, seeking to consolidate the recent warming in relations with the Trump administration. At the same time, official Beijing emphasizes its firm and unchangeable position on Taiwan, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China will promote "healthy, stable and sustainable development" of its relations with the United States and will continue cooperation based on mutual respect, but will not "give an inch" on issues of its core interests.

The chief Chinese diplomat also reiterated the position of China's ruling Communist Party, which for decades has been that "reunification" with Taiwan is a mission that must be accomplished.

The statement by the Chinese Foreign Minister came as China conducted some of its largest live-fire exercises around Taiwan this week. This happened just days after Washington announced one of the largest arms packages in history for the self-governing Chinese democracy.

Despite military support for Taipei, the Trump administration appears intent on maintaining relations with Beijing. When asked about the exercises around Taiwan, US President Donald Trump emphasized his ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping. - the publication says.

China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan