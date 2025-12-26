China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan

China announced sanctions against 20 companies and 10 senior executives "involved in US military activities" after the United States announced a large-scale arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.

Details

As AP notes, Beijing imposed sanctions on Friday against 20 American defense companies and 10 executives a week after Washington announced a large-scale arms sale to Taiwan.

US approves largest ever $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sanctions include freezing the companies' assets in China and prohibiting individuals and organizations from dealing with them.

Among the companies are Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, and Boeing in St. Louis, and Anduril Industries defense firm founder Palmer Luckey is one of the sanctioned executives who can no longer do business in China and is banned from entering the country. Their assets in the East Asian country were also frozen.

"We reiterate that the Taiwan question is the very core of China's interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Any company or individual involved in arms sales to Taiwan will pay for these wrongdoings."

The ministry also called on the US to stop what it called "dangerous steps to arm Taiwan."

Addition

As AP points out, Taiwan is a major flashpoint in US-China relations, which analysts believe could escalate into military conflict between the two powers. China claims that US arms sales to Taiwan violate diplomatic agreements between China and the US.

The Chinese military has increased its presence in Taiwan's skies and waters over the past few years, conducting joint exercises with its warships and fighter jets almost daily near the island.

Under US federal law, the US is obligated to assist Taiwan in its self-defense, which is becoming increasingly controversial for China. Beijing already has strained relations with Washington over trade, technology, and other human rights issues, AP writes.