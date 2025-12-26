China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 4098 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 11533 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22840 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 17208 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14999 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16785 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 19117 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37005 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17067 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34361 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.5m/s
91%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18671 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 9128 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 20115 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 11189 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 10641 views
Publications
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 2436 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22860 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 37014 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34369 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 90300 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 308 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 3454 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18690 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24181 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 27830 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1046 views

China announced sanctions against 20 US defense companies and 10 top executives over arms sales to Taiwan. The sanctions include freezing the companies' assets in China and banning individuals from doing business.

China imposed sanctions on 20 US defense companies and 10 executives over large-scale arms sales to Taiwan

China announced sanctions against 20 companies and 10 senior executives "involved in US military activities" after the United States announced a large-scale arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported, according to UNN.

Details

As AP notes, Beijing imposed sanctions on Friday against 20 American defense companies and 10 executives a week after Washington announced a large-scale arms sale to Taiwan.

US approves largest ever $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan18.12.25, 09:37 • 3910 views

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sanctions include freezing the companies' assets in China and prohibiting individuals and organizations from dealing with them.

Among the companies are Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, L3Harris Maritime Services, and Boeing in St. Louis, and Anduril Industries defense firm founder Palmer Luckey is one of the sanctioned executives who can no longer do business in China and is banned from entering the country. Their assets in the East Asian country were also frozen.

"We reiterate that the Taiwan question is the very core of China's interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. "Any company or individual involved in arms sales to Taiwan will pay for these wrongdoings."

The ministry also called on the US to stop what it called "dangerous steps to arm Taiwan."

Addition

As AP points out, Taiwan is a major flashpoint in US-China relations, which analysts believe could escalate into military conflict between the two powers. China claims that US arms sales to Taiwan violate diplomatic agreements between China and the US.

The Chinese military has increased its presence in Taiwan's skies and waters over the past few years, conducting joint exercises with its warships and fighter jets almost daily near the island.

Under US federal law, the US is obligated to assist Taiwan in its self-defense, which is becoming increasingly controversial for China. Beijing already has strained relations with Washington over trade, technology, and other human rights issues, AP writes.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Boeing
Northrop Grumman
Taiwan
China
United States