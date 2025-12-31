Incidence of ARVI decreased: epidemic threshold exceeded in one region, influenza circulation in 15

The incidence of ARVI remains predominantly at a background level, with a low exceedance of the epidemic threshold only in Lviv region. Last week, the incidence decreased by 12.7% - 120,764 new cases, reported the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The situation with the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Ukraine remains stable - a background level of incidence is observed in most regions of Ukraine, except for Lviv region, where a low level of exceeding the epidemic threshold has been recorded. - reported the PHC.

Details

According to the PHC, from December 22 to 28, 120,764 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI (51,110 adults and 69,654 children under 17), which is 12.7% less than the same indicator last week. 3,894 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, of which 2,376 were children.

"In 15 (60%) regions, the circulation of influenza viruses has been established, which indicates a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses in Ukraine," the PHC report states.

COVID-19 incidence: 272 people fell ill during the week (26.9% less than a week earlier).

During the reporting week, 5 deaths were registered among individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, the PHC indicated.

Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season

According to the PHC, during the epidemic season, from September 29 to December 28, 2025, 1,593,437 people (4.5% of the country's population) suffered from ARVI, which is 5.6% more than the same period of the 2024-2025 season. Among the total number of ARVI patients, 18,938 cases of COVID-19 were identified as a result of testing - 1.2% of the total number of registered ARVI cases.

"Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI is 94 cases," the PHC report says.