In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI decreased, but COVID slightly increased

Over the week, 10,079 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered in Kyiv, which is 6% less than a week earlier, while 28 adults contracted COVID-19, which is more than 20% more than the figure a week earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In the capital, for the 52nd week of 2025, 10,079 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19 - the Kyiv City State Administration indicated, referring to the data of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

The incidence rate, as noted, was 341.4, which is 37.8% lower than the average intensity level.

During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 6.2% compared to the previous week – due to the adult and child population - the report says.

In particular, as indicated, 6,186 children (61.4% of all sick) and 3,893 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,498 cases were registered.

28 adults contracted COVID-19. Whereas a week earlier there were 23 people, including 2 children under 17 years of age.

According to the report, 190 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 140 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 14 adults were hospitalized.

During the week, 3 adults with COVID-19 were in intensive care units.

"During the week, 3 deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

