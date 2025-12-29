$42.060.13
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 6342 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 9004 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
09:17 AM • 16498 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 33841 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 53726 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58242 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51362 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40288 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 43902 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI decreased, but COVID slightly increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

In Kyiv, 10,079 new cases of flu and ARVI were registered in a week, which is 6% less than a week earlier. At the same time, the number of COVID-19 patients increased by more than 20%, reaching 28 adults, with three deaths.

In Kyiv, the incidence of flu and ARVI decreased, but COVID slightly increased

Over the week, 10,079 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered in Kyiv, which is 6% less than a week earlier, while 28 adults contracted COVID-19, which is more than 20% more than the figure a week earlier, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

In the capital, for the 52nd week of 2025, 10,079 new cases of influenza and ARVI were registered, including COVID-19

- the Kyiv City State Administration indicated, referring to the data of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health."

The incidence rate, as noted, was 341.4, which is 37.8% lower than the average intensity level.

During the reporting week, the incidence rate decreased by 6.2% compared to the previous week – due to the adult and child population

- the report says.

In particular, as indicated, 6,186 children (61.4% of all sick) and 3,893 adults fell ill. Among schoolchildren, 3,498 cases were registered.

28 adults contracted COVID-19. Whereas a week earlier there were 23 people, including 2 children under 17 years of age.

According to the report, 190 patients with influenza and ARVI were hospitalized in medical institutions, including 140 children. Among patients with COVID-19, 14 adults were hospitalized.

During the week, 3 adults with COVID-19 were in intensive care units.

"During the week, 3 deaths from COVID-19 complications were registered," the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

Incidence of ARVI increased: epidemic threshold exceeded in three regions, influenza circulation in almost half24.12.25, 11:14 • 3043 views

Julia Shramko

KyivHealth
Kyiv