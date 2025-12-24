Incidence of ARVI increased: epidemic threshold exceeded in three regions, influenza circulation in almost half

The incidence of ARVI mostly remains at a background level, while in three regions there is an excess of the low-level epidemic threshold; over the past week, the incidence increased by 3.1% - 138,409 new cases, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

