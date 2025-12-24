Incidence of ARVI increased: epidemic threshold exceeded in three regions, influenza circulation in almost half
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 138,409 people contracted ARVI in the week from December 15 to 21, which is 3.1% more than last week. Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions exceeded the low-level epidemic threshold.
The incidence of ARVI mostly remains at a background level, while in three regions there is an excess of the low-level epidemic threshold; over the past week, the incidence increased by 3.1% - 138,409 new cases, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
The situation with the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Ukraine remains stable - a background level of incidence is observed in most regions of Ukraine, except for Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions, where an excess of the low-level epidemic threshold has been recorded.
Details
In the week from December 15 to 21, 138,409 people (54,727 adults and 83,682 children under 17) fell ill with ARVI in Ukraine, "which is 3.1% more than the corresponding figure last week." 3,971 ARVI patients were hospitalized, of whom 2,330 were children.
As noted, "in 12 (48%) regions, influenza virus circulation has been established, indicating a regional geographical spread of influenza viruses in Ukraine."
COVID-19 incidence: 372 people fell ill during the week (19.4% less than a week earlier).
"During the reporting week, 5 deaths were registered among individuals who had a positive COVID-19 test result," the report says.
Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season
During the epidemic season, from September 29 to December 21, 2025, 1,472,673 people (4.1% of the country's population) suffered from ARVI, which is 4.5% more than the corresponding period of the 2024-2025 season. Among the total number of ARVI patients, 18,666 cases of COVID-19 were identified as a result of testing - 1.3% of the total number of registered ARVI cases.
"Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI has been 88 cases," the report says.
The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week22.12.25, 16:44 • 3150 views