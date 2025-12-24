$42.100.05
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 20673 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 38774 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 50039 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 58294 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 38355 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 45149 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 21674 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 19004 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24489 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
Incidence of ARVI increased: epidemic threshold exceeded in three regions, influenza circulation in almost half

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

In Ukraine, 138,409 people contracted ARVI in the week from December 15 to 21, which is 3.1% more than last week. Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions exceeded the low-level epidemic threshold.

Incidence of ARVI increased: epidemic threshold exceeded in three regions, influenza circulation in almost half

The incidence of ARVI mostly remains at a background level, while in three regions there is an excess of the low-level epidemic threshold; over the past week, the incidence increased by 3.1% - 138,409 new cases, the Ministry of Health's Public Health Center reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The situation with the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Ukraine remains stable - a background level of incidence is observed in most regions of Ukraine, except for Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Lviv regions, where an excess of the low-level epidemic threshold has been recorded.

- indicated in the PHC.

Details

In the week from December 15 to 21, 138,409 people (54,727 adults and 83,682 children under 17) fell ill with ARVI in Ukraine, "which is 3.1% more than the corresponding figure last week." 3,971 ARVI patients were hospitalized, of whom 2,330 were children.  

As noted, "in 12 (48%) regions, influenza virus circulation has been established, indicating a regional geographical spread of influenza viruses in Ukraine."

COVID-19 incidence: 372 people fell ill during the week (19.4% less than a week earlier).  

"During the reporting week, 5 deaths were registered among individuals who had a positive COVID-19 test result," the report says.

Situation since the beginning of the epidemic season

During the epidemic season, from September 29 to December 21, 2025, 1,472,673 people (4.1% of the country's population) suffered from ARVI, which is 4.5% more than the corresponding period of the 2024-2025 season. Among the total number of ARVI patients, 18,666 cases of COVID-19 were identified as a result of testing - 1.3% of the total number of registered ARVI cases.

"Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI has been 88 cases," the report says.

The number of flu and ARVI cases has increased in Kyiv: over 10,000 new cases in a week22.12.25, 16:44 • 3150 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ukraine